The Country Music Icons Who Stepped Up For Reba McEntire After Her Band Died
Despite her massive success as both a singer and an actor, Reba McEntire has not been immune to sorrow and tragedy in her lifetime. In fact, the country icon's name will unfortunately always be associated with one of the most devastating incidents to befall the music world. In 1991, a private plane crash claimed the lives of 10 people — including eight members of McEntire's band and road crew. The Grammy winner continues to carry the grief of that awful night to this day. But, if there's a silver lining to be found, it's the fact that McEntire's country music contemporaries stepped up to help her through the initial turmoil of that difficult time in her life and career.
In a February/March 2026 interview with Garden & Gun, which marked the 35th anniversary of the crash, the "Just a Little Love" hitmaker shared that now-Eagles member Vince Gill and McEntire's longtime friend Dolly Parton were among those to reach out with support as she struggled to get back on her feet all those years ago. "It was really hard for me to get back onstage, but Vince Gill called and said, 'Buddy, I'll be there for you.' Dolly Parton said, 'Here, take my band,'" she recalled. As the country legend sadly acknowledged, "It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken."
Reba McEntire may owe her life to bronchitis
The plane crash that killed Reba McEntire's band happened in the early morning hours of March 16, 1991. Two private planes departed San Diego, California en route to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Things went awry when one of them collided with the Otay Mountain, with a 1992 investigation concluding that the pilots — who didn't know the area well — were likely flying too low after receiving some bad information from the FAA. Both pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, were killed in the accident, alongside the country star's road manager, Jim Hammon, and seven of her bandmates: Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Tony Saputo, Michael Thomas, Chris Austin, Terry Jackson, and Paula Kaye Evans. The second plane, which carried the other half of McEntire's crew, was unharmed, though they ended up being diverted to Nashville upon receiving word of the crash.
The "How Blue" hitmaker herself, however, had a lucky escape. She was supposed to be on one of the planes (who's to say which?), and a bad case of bronchitis may have actually saved her life. Since she was too ill to travel with the rest of her entourage, the singer-songwriter and her then-husband Narvel Blackstock opted to stay the night in San Diego and take their own flight out the next day instead. "Thirty-five years ago today, Heaven gained some very talented angels," McEntire sweetly told People in March 2026. "Our band and crew that were with us for way too short a time, were more than co-workers...they were dear friends who shared the road, the music, the audiences and so much more with me."