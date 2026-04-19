The Country Music Icons Who Stepped Up For Reba McEntire After Her Band Died

Despite her massive success as both a singer and an actor, Reba McEntire has not been immune to sorrow and tragedy in her lifetime. In fact, the country icon's name will unfortunately always be associated with one of the most devastating incidents to befall the music world. In 1991, a private plane crash claimed the lives of 10 people — including eight members of McEntire's band and road crew. The Grammy winner continues to carry the grief of that awful night to this day. But, if there's a silver lining to be found, it's the fact that McEntire's country music contemporaries stepped up to help her through the initial turmoil of that difficult time in her life and career.

In a February/March 2026 interview with Garden & Gun, which marked the 35th anniversary of the crash, the "Just a Little Love" hitmaker shared that now-Eagles member Vince Gill and McEntire's longtime friend Dolly Parton were among those to reach out with support as she struggled to get back on her feet all those years ago. "It was really hard for me to get back onstage, but Vince Gill called and said, 'Buddy, I'll be there for you.' Dolly Parton said, 'Here, take my band,'" she recalled. As the country legend sadly acknowledged, "It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken."