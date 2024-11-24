Reba McEntire And Dolly Parton's Longtime Friendship Includes One Surprising Boundary

For her 75th birthday, Dolly Parton shared some timeless wisdom on matters of the heart: "Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. And we have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends, and our neighbors" (via her website). In her close-knit circle, that love extends to Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, along with her longtime friend and fellow country superstar, Reba McEntire. However, while she's all about sharing the love, she doesn't share these two with each other. On "Andy Cohen Live," McEntire revealed that despite being one of Parton's oldest friends, she has never met Dean.

This isn't the first time McEntire has shared quirky details about their friendship. Speaking again to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," she let slip that Parton takes a retro approach when it comes to staying in touch. "Dolly does not text," she said, nor does she email; the only way to get a hold of her friend is by fax. But why is Parton so private? In an episode of "The Kelleigh Bannen Show," she said, "My mama told me when I was young, 'Always keep something back for you. You can give what you've got to give, but don't give it all away'" (via YouTube). As she sang on her 1968 album with Porter Wagoner, she likes when some things include "Just the Two of Us."