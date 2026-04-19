Glaring Red Flags In Lisa Rinna's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

In the world of celebrity marriages and reality TV relationships, Lisa Rinna's marriage to Harry Hamlin almost seems like a fairytale romance. The pair have been married since March 1997, and have gone on to welcome two children together — models Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. Although looking back at Rinna and Hamlin's romance, things immediately get a bit more murky.

Their love story began when they first saw each other in passing in 1992 — at a time when Hamlin was still married to his ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan. However, it appeared to be love at first sight between the "L.A. Law" actor and Rinna. They ran into each other once again when Hamlin came in to buy some glasses at an eyeglass store in Los Angeles that Rinna worked at. "And long story short, my boss at the eyeglass store was good friends with Harry. So one night I was bringing back my boss the key ... and he was having dinner with Harry Hamlin. And he said, 'Sit down with us,'" Rinna recalled to People in July 2021 while describing their first real conversation. Rinna ended up dining and talking, and left quite an impression on Hamlin.

As it turned out, Hamlin had reportedly quietly separated from Sheridan days before that fateful dinner, and he turned his attention toward wooing Rinna. Since exchanging vows at their lavish wedding, the pair's lives have changed dramatically. Rinna has cultivated a truly stunning net worth, and the pair have been publicly loving and supportive for decades. Although if you read between the lines, some serious red flags start to emerge.