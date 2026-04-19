The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Didn't Attend Charles & Camilla's 'Inappropriate' Wedding
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Of all the affair rumors that will haunt the British royal family forever, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles' illicit romance is undoubtedly the most infamous. Royal pundits and the public alike feasted on the drama, and even more was served up when they got married in April 2005. The Church of England didn't allow divorcées to remarry until 2002. While the future king and queen consort were given clearance at the time, it was still pretty scandalous to see the divorced future king marry another divorcée. Thus, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, which only had 28 guests in attendance.
As the reigning monarch, Her Majesty was also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and therefore did not consider it fitting to attend a civil wedding ceremony, even if the person getting married was her oldest son. This, of course, set tongues wagging that the queen's absence was a clear message that she did not approve of their union. The gossip was quickly brought to a halt when the palace released a statement that clarified both Her Majesty and Prince Philip were set to attend a church blessing after the ceremony and were also hosting the couple's reception. "She [the queen] is very pleased to be giving the wedding reception at the Castle," the statement read, per the BBC.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman offered further insight in "Elizabeth II," noting that she was "the proud mother" at the reception. The queen delivered a speech, to the surprise of many in attendance, and made sure Charles knew she supported him. "This was her informal way of showing approval and marking the occasion," Hardman wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla reportedly had a complicated relationship
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were responsible for many of the royal family's biggest PR disasters, so it's not exactly shocking to learn that Queen Elizabeth II wasn't her biggest fan. In fact, the long-reigning monarch once referred to Charles' lover as "that wicked woman," as British historian Robert Lacey told Katie Nicholl for her book, "The New Royals." The royal author detailed in the tome that the queen was so distraught by the scandal Camilla had brought to the family that she "would not have Camilla's name uttered in her presence." As the years wore on, Her Majesty softened a bit, and it appeared the queen was ready to bury the hatchet when she extended an invitation for Camilla to attend her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
According to several other sources, however, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla's relationship was much more complex than some let on. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Newsweek in 2022 that, "The queen always detested Camilla," and she only offered her endorsement for Camilla to become queen consort because she was backed into a corner by Charles. Many royalists were shocked when Her Majesty made the announcement, in February 2022. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the beloved monarch said during a speech on the 70th anniversary of her historic reign.
According to Andersen, the change of heart wasn't totally driven by forgiveness. In fact, the queen reportedly planned to financially contribute to then-Prince Andrew's sexual assault lawsuit's settlement, and Charles threatened to make that public knowledge unless she allowed Camilla to bear the title of queen consort some day.