The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Didn't Attend Charles & Camilla's 'Inappropriate' Wedding

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Of all the affair rumors that will haunt the British royal family forever, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles' illicit romance is undoubtedly the most infamous. Royal pundits and the public alike feasted on the drama, and even more was served up when they got married in April 2005. The Church of England didn't allow divorcées to remarry until 2002. While the future king and queen consort were given clearance at the time, it was still pretty scandalous to see the divorced future king marry another divorcée. Thus, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, which only had 28 guests in attendance.

As the reigning monarch, Her Majesty was also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and therefore did not consider it fitting to attend a civil wedding ceremony, even if the person getting married was her oldest son. This, of course, set tongues wagging that the queen's absence was a clear message that she did not approve of their union. The gossip was quickly brought to a halt when the palace released a statement that clarified both Her Majesty and Prince Philip were set to attend a church blessing after the ceremony and were also hosting the couple's reception. "She [the queen] is very pleased to be giving the wedding reception at the Castle," the statement read, per the BBC.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman offered further insight in "Elizabeth II," noting that she was "the proud mother" at the reception. The queen delivered a speech, to the surprise of many in attendance, and made sure Charles knew she supported him. "This was her informal way of showing approval and marking the occasion," Hardman wrote.