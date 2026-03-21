Affair Rumors That Will Haunt The British Royal Family Forever

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The British royal family is hounded by affair rumors, and has been for decades. Any avid watcher of Netflix's "The Crown" will know that almost any marriage within the long-standing institution has to navigate actual affairs or rumors of alleged infidelity. There were scandalous affair rumors that plagued Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth for decades. Then, of course, there was the infamous affair between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles while Charles was married to Princess Diana. Unsurprisingly, the affair swayed public opinion, and people favored Diana over Charles and Camilla.

But even amongst more contemporary royals, affair rumors continue to haunt the family. Fans will recall the messy online whispers about Prince William and Rose Hanbury. Those rumors popped up numerous times, and reached a frenzy during early 2024, when Catherine, Princess of Wales, was notably absent from the spotlight. The "missing princess" headlines added unfortunate fuel to the fire of William's alleged affair. Tragically, Catherine later revealed that she was dealing with a cancer diagnosis, proving the harmful effects of unfounded affair rumors. But the British royal family seems unable to shake gossip about the happiness — and loyalty — of their marriages, with whispers, gossip, and sometimes actual confirmation that these relationships aren't what they seem. In fact, it seems to be an unfortunate part of the deal when marrying into the royal family: that affair rumors will plague the marriages, whether founded or not.