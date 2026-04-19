Patrick Ball Had Some Major Money Troubles Before Starring In The Pitt

Currently starring as floppy-haired Dr. Frank Langdon on HBO's "The Pitt," Patrick Ball is one of several cast members with some tragedy in their past. Ball's journey to fame took a route familiar to many millennials — he had to pivot to pursue his career, taking on a fair amount of student loan debt in the process.

Ball took on debt to study acting, though that wasn't the initial plan. He originally majored in broadcast journalism at the University of North Carolina, but things changed drastically. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ball revealed that he dropped out of college and "spent about five years doing regional theater." After feeling he'd "reached a plateau," Ball set his sights on Broadway, and he used the Yale School of Drama to get him there. "Yale was willing to accept professional acting experience in lieu of a degree," Ball said of his choice, and while he was thankful to get accepted, it did come with an $80,000 price tag.

Taking on this much debt to pursue a relatively new dream without financial stability shook his family quite a bit, with Ball even admitting to the Hollywood Reporter, "It was a scary gamble!" One that his parents tried to talk him out of, too, with Ball explaining, "They were worried about me taking on all that debt and wondering why I would do that to myself." However, it was ultimately for the best that he took the risk, considering it paid off big when he snagged his role on "The Pitt."