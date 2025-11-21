Who The Stars Of The Pitt Are Dating In Real Life

The Pitt's Katherine LaNesa is seriously stunning in real life, and her husband Grant Show knows it. The pair, like her co-star Noah Wyle and his wife, met on the set of a production. Both cast in the 2006 HBO series "Big Love", their meeting was short and far from romantic, as Show's on-screen character was written in to replace LaNesa. The couple shared a brief connection on the set before setting off in their separate ways — that is until months later when both the actors were in Vancouver filming. Show said to Redbook about their relationship at the time, "We'd hang out with a mutual friend, but neither of us was available, so we were just friends who did casual things like go bowling. When I got back to L.A., I finally asked her out, and we went on a couple of real dates."

In July 2012, the celebrity couple announced their engagement and, less than a year later, the pair were wed. In August 2012, they tied the knot — less than a month since getting engaged. Their whirlwind romance welcomed a child in March 2014, a daughter named Eloise. Even when their careers have pulled them apart to separate locations, they've agreed to never go longer than 10 days without seeing one another. Show even admitted flying back and forth from New York to Atlanta 16 times while filming his series "Maids" to keep their promise.