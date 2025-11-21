Who The Stars Of The Pitt Are Dating In Real Life
The HBO series "The Pitt" has become a well-loved and hotly anticipated show since its 2025 release. As the medical drama's audience has grown, so has the love for the incredible cast of actors that portray the sharply intelligent and witty set of medical professionals in the Pittsburgh-based hospital where the series takes place. While the cast of "The Pitt" in real life live wildly different lives from the characters they play on screen, their massive talent constructs what medical professionals are calling the most accurate medial show on television. And while audiences love to play match maker with characters like the stunning Dr. Melissa King, the actors' real lives are already filled with love stories.
Many of the cast's partners in the real world share a similar skill: acting. With several of the actor's significant others also working in the world of Hollywood, many of their romances revolve around stages, productions, and totally intertwined careers. So intertwined, in fact, that a few of the cast's SOs are set to make guest appearances in the second season of the HBO series.
Noah Wyle and his wife Sara Wells have been together for more than a decade
Noah Wyle, the creative mind behind "The Pitt" and the lead actor in the series, met his wife Sara Wells in 2010. Both actors, the pair met in the most Hollywood way ever: on the set of a production. Though this one steered clear of cameras and TV screens and moved toward the stage of theater. Wyle and Wells were working a production together for the Blank Theater Company.
It wouldn't take long for the couple to fall in love and, just four years later, the couple was married. Keeping it in their own backyard, the Wyles tied the knot at their own ranch in California in a small ceremony before jetting off to Paris to celebrate their honeymoon. Since getting married, the "ER" actor has voiced his deep love and appreciation for his wife, writing in an Instagram post in 2019 about their relationship, "And it keeps getting better." On their 10-year wedding anniversary, Wells wrote of her marriage to Wyle on Instagram, "I would marry you again and again." A year after their wedding, the acting couple welcomed their daughter into the world. In June 2015, Frances Harper Wyle was born.
Katherine LaNesa and Grant Show's relationship has the sweetest promise
The Pitt's Katherine LaNesa is seriously stunning in real life, and her husband Grant Show knows it. The pair, like her co-star Noah Wyle and his wife, met on the set of a production. Both cast in the 2006 HBO series "Big Love", their meeting was short and far from romantic, as Show's on-screen character was written in to replace LaNesa. The couple shared a brief connection on the set before setting off in their separate ways — that is until months later when both the actors were in Vancouver filming. Show said to Redbook about their relationship at the time, "We'd hang out with a mutual friend, but neither of us was available, so we were just friends who did casual things like go bowling. When I got back to L.A., I finally asked her out, and we went on a couple of real dates."
In July 2012, the celebrity couple announced their engagement and, less than a year later, the pair were wed. In August 2012, they tied the knot — less than a month since getting engaged. Their whirlwind romance welcomed a child in March 2014, a daughter named Eloise. Even when their careers have pulled them apart to separate locations, they've agreed to never go longer than 10 days without seeing one another. Show even admitted flying back and forth from New York to Atlanta 16 times while filming his series "Maids" to keep their promise.
Patrick Ball and Elysia Roorbach are chasing magic together
Patrick Ball also met his girlfriend Elysia Roorbach through their shared career of acting. Back in September 2023, the couple were both cast in a theater production of "Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard." Meeting behind the scenes at table reads and rehearsals, Ball and Roorbach started off as just co-stars, but their relationship soon blossomed into something more. In November of that very same year, "The Pitt" star's girlfriend posted photos of the two exploring the Everglades National Park.
Though Ball and Roorbach have kept their relationship mostly low key with only a few short postings of one another, their social media posts detail a couple of lovebirds navigating the world of Hollywood. In an Instagram post for Ball's birthday, the actor's girlfriend wrote, "Cannot believe someone can be so generous and so loving all of the time. So lucky to get to love you and giggle with you and adventure with you." "The Pitt" star returned the love in October 2025 with a brief caption to commemorate the pair's anniversary, saying, "Two years of chasing the magic with my best friend."
Shawn Hatosy and Kelly Albanese have a beautiful family
Shawn Hatosy has a long and happy marriage with fellow actor Kelly Albanese. The beginning of their love story is a bit of a mystery, but their life since tying the knot has been well documented by the loving posts the pair share to their social media pages. The husband and wife wed back in 2010, and based on how they've described it, the special day had quite a few hiccups. As Hatosy wrote in a December 2016 Instagram post, "Even though it rained that day the most it ever had in the history of Laguna Beach AND someone was really really really late, I wouldn't change a thing ... I love you with all my heart."
Their wedding day was celebrated with their eldest son, Jordan, whom the pair welcomed in 2006. And since getting married, the couple's family has grown with the welcoming of two more children. Just a couple of years into their marriage, in 2012, the acting duo welcomed their son Leo into the world. Then again 5 years after their second son's birth, in 2017, the family added another baby boy to the Hatosy clan, Finn.
Tracy Ifeachor and Oluwabunmi Eruola
Tracy Ifeachor, the actor behind Dr. Heather Collins on "The Pitt", is married to Oluwabunmi Eruola. Like many of the other stars of the hit HBO show, Ifeachor has kept her love story with her husband private, far from the public eye — though she does occasionally post about him and share an anecdote or two. One thing is for sure, Eruola is a very proud supporter of his wife's career. Frequently photographed by her side on red carpets and at press events, the "Wonka" actor's husband has made his pride about his wife's success very clear.
The best insight into their relationship comes from a brief anecdote Ifeachor told People in May 2025 about the production of "The Pitt". When describing the work that had gone into the creation of the first season of "The Pitt," she explained, "I can say, there's blood, sweat and tears, and a wedding ring that went into season 1." The British actor went on to explain that while filming an episode, she had misplaced her wedding band, which sent the whole cast into a set-wide search. When the ring wasn't found, the "Treason" actor was left heartbroken, but her husband had a simple response, "By the way, my husband was like, 'It's just a ring. It's fine. We're still married.' He was very supportive, much more supportive than I would have been."
Amielynn Abellera and her 11-year relationship with Anastasia Coon
Amielynn Abellera, who played Pearlah in the first season of "The Pitt," has been with her partner Anastasia Coon since 2014. Celebrating their 11 years together in 2025, Abellera took to her social media to write, "Happy 11 Year Anniversary to the beautiful woman who holds my hand on this wild and crazy rollercoaster of life." Both actors at the time that they met, the couple fell in love and supported each other through projects early in their career. Six years into their relationship, the creatives made a big announcement! In March 2020, the couple announced Coon's pregnancy with an Instagram post that read, "We are in awe! ETA: May 2020: Baby Girl Coon Abellera!"
Coon and Abellera kept their birth story under wraps, waiting almost a whole month before sharing the news of their daughter Sampaguita's birth. Since welcoming their daughter, Abellera has been totally enamored with the role of motherhood, frequently posting photos of her partner and her daughter. In June 2024, Abellera shared a heartfelt birthday post for her SO, writing, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful person who makes my life bigger, better, sexier, stronger, and fills my days with such joyful love and so much silliness."