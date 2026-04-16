Erika Kirk's Next Big Appearance Is Already Going Up In Flames
Rumor has it that thin-skinned Erika Kirk can't handle the backlash against her bizarre behavior. If this is true, then she's sure to be pretty upset when she hears that no one wants her to show up to her next Turning Point USA event. While the last TPUSA talk she didn't attend didn't go so well, it might be even worse when she actually shows up.
Kirk recently backed out of a University of Georgia TPUSA event at the last minute due to what a spokesperson for the organization called "some very serious threats in her direction," per Fox News. JD Vance ended up going through with the event on his own, but it turned out to be another VP embarrassment thanks to the unimpressive crowd size. And, on top of that, there were protests going on outside of the college campus against TPUSA. While Kirk was a no-show that night, the CEO still plans to make appearances at upcoming events. It's clear, though, that if Kirk is scheduled to be there, protests are almost sure to follow. Kirk bailed out of the college appearance, but she does plan to appear at a high school next week. On April 24, the controversial CEO is headed to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Parents have been warned that there will be extra security at the school in preparation for the event. From the sound of it, nobody really wants her there.
Many students want TPUSA out of their schools
One Pinnacle High School senior put it simply. "I don't know why she's coming here, to be honest," Francisco Sanchez told 12News. "I think the topics that she talks about are too extremist for a school. I think there are better representatives we can have." Fellow senior Kasandra Acosta expressed being "pretty shocked" that Erika Kirk was planning to speak to them, explaining, "It's a little crazy because I would never have expected someone like her to show up at a high school." Unsurprisingly, many parents aren't thrilled about the news, either. "She brings politics with her, she brings division with her," Bobbee Noland, one local student's parent, told the Arizona Republic.
TPUSA launched in 2012, aiming to bring conservative views to colleges. Now, they're pushing high school visits. And, while Republican governors want chapters in their states' high schools, there is plenty of backlash from the students and parents. Just last month, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders teamed up with the organization. One student at Fayetteville High School in Arkansas talked to the Associated Press about why TPUSA shouldn't get involved with high schools. "We're a public school," Lily Alderson said. "We shouldn't be a school — or a state, even — that is telling people what they should believe in." Ultimately, it's entirely possible that Kirk will flake out on her appearance at Pinnacle High School next week. If she does attend, though, she's sure to face backlash.