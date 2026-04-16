Erika Kirk's Next Big Appearance Is Already Going Up In Flames

Rumor has it that thin-skinned Erika Kirk can't handle the backlash against her bizarre behavior. If this is true, then she's sure to be pretty upset when she hears that no one wants her to show up to her next Turning Point USA event. While the last TPUSA talk she didn't attend didn't go so well, it might be even worse when she actually shows up.

Kirk recently backed out of a University of Georgia TPUSA event at the last minute due to what a spokesperson for the organization called "some very serious threats in her direction," per Fox News. JD Vance ended up going through with the event on his own, but it turned out to be another VP embarrassment thanks to the unimpressive crowd size. And, on top of that, there were protests going on outside of the college campus against TPUSA. While Kirk was a no-show that night, the CEO still plans to make appearances at upcoming events. It's clear, though, that if Kirk is scheduled to be there, protests are almost sure to follow. Kirk bailed out of the college appearance, but she does plan to appear at a high school next week. On April 24, the controversial CEO is headed to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Parents have been warned that there will be extra security at the school in preparation for the event. From the sound of it, nobody really wants her there.