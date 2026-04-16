Thin-Skinned Erika Kirk Reportedly Can't Handle The Backlash About Her Bizarre Behavior

When Erika Kirk backed out of a Turning Point USA event at the last minute on April 14, 2026, people immediately questioned her decision. Many were confounded that although Kirk asserted that she didn't feel safe being there, her co-host, Vice President JD Vance, deemed the level of risk acceptable. Former Turning Point USA employee Candace Owens took another opportunity to publicly slam Kirk. "You pulled out because of bad ticket sales," Owens asserted on X. "People don't believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts." Footage of section after section of unfilled seats seemed to substantiate Owen's claims and further erode Kirk's excuse. " ... the turnout [is] less than local church services. Risks seem low/nonexistent?" observed another X poster.

Even though Vance was enthusiastic about helping Kirk and headlining a successful event, it ended up being another embarrassment for the VP. However, at least he gave it his best shot, even taking audience interruptions in stride. In contrast, Kirk reportedly had less confidence. "It was a mental exhaustion of like, 'nothing I do will be right, people will make fun,' so she cancelled," one insider divulged to the Daily Mail.

This behind-the-scenes stance is a notable contrast to Kirk's onstage bravado during a Turning Point event that occurred less than two weeks earlier. "And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care," Kirk informed her guest, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, referencing online hate. (via Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul). "I am actually really busy right now playing Magna-Tiles."