Thin-Skinned Erika Kirk Reportedly Can't Handle The Backlash About Her Bizarre Behavior
When Erika Kirk backed out of a Turning Point USA event at the last minute on April 14, 2026, people immediately questioned her decision. Many were confounded that although Kirk asserted that she didn't feel safe being there, her co-host, Vice President JD Vance, deemed the level of risk acceptable. Former Turning Point USA employee Candace Owens took another opportunity to publicly slam Kirk. "You pulled out because of bad ticket sales," Owens asserted on X. "People don't believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts." Footage of section after section of unfilled seats seemed to substantiate Owen's claims and further erode Kirk's excuse. " ... the turnout [is] less than local church services. Risks seem low/nonexistent?" observed another X poster.
Even though Vance was enthusiastic about helping Kirk and headlining a successful event, it ended up being another embarrassment for the VP. However, at least he gave it his best shot, even taking audience interruptions in stride. In contrast, Kirk reportedly had less confidence. "It was a mental exhaustion of like, 'nothing I do will be right, people will make fun,' so she cancelled," one insider divulged to the Daily Mail.
This behind-the-scenes stance is a notable contrast to Kirk's onstage bravado during a Turning Point event that occurred less than two weeks earlier. "And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care," Kirk informed her guest, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, referencing online hate. (via Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul). "I am actually really busy right now playing Magna-Tiles."
Kirk purportedly has been disregarding private advice
Although Candace Owns snarkily labeled Erika Kirk's public relations staff as a "threat" in her X post, it's possible that the biggest problems with Kirk's image are connected to her own decisions. Kirk's counterintuitive facial expressions and body language have been causing confusion ever since she stepped into the spotlight. When Kirk ran her hands through JD Vance's hair while hugging him onstage, it spawned affair gossip. Months later, Kirk's video with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders packed jarring behavioral changes within seconds, leading viewers to deem her disingenuous.
While Kirk might feel downtrodden by all the jokes and criticism, some people are really trying to understand her actions. "I have been feeling bad about my thoughts of not trusting her presence and speech yesterday," one Redditor admitted in September 2025, "but for me her energy is as many here described — fake and creepy."
Even people close to Kirk have been reportedly struggling with the dissonance. When that insider confided to the Daily Mail in April 2026, they asserted that people in Kirk's circle have been advising her reconsider her public persona for a while. "Everyone told her it was a bad look, but she did it anyway," they affirmed. " ... do I think she's coming across badly? Yes. That much is obvious and finally she's starting to see how weird it all looked." Kirk's reported self-awareness could help her dodge future criticism and improve her connection with audiences.