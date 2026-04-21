Kristi Noem's Replacement Markwayne Mullin's Marriage Has Some Obvious Problems

After Kristi Noem was finally kicked to the curb by President Trump, she was swiftly replaced as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary by the uniquely-named Oklahoma senator, Markwayne Mullin. The divisive politician faced a loud and contentious confirmation hearing, but Markwayne eventually managed to get the job by a very narrow confirmation vote. However, it seems that the increased scrutiny that comes with the high-profile role has already made some troubling issues in his personal life glaringly apparent.

Apart from Markwayne Mullin's awkward and divisive nose-picking scandal, his marriage to longtime wife Christie Mullin has also been put under the microscope. Specifically, people have started to question some of the odd things he's said about his marriage, and his general temperament when it comes to his wife. When Mullin was part of Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing in January 2025, he shared troubling musings about his marriage. "I've made mistakes ... The only reason I'm here and not in prison is because my wife loved me too," Mullin told those in attendance (via X). "I have changed, but I'm not perfect ... My wife's had to forgive me more than once." He didn't elaborate on what she had to forgive him for, but it sounded ominous.

To be fair, the couple have been together for the better part of three decades, and they share six children — including three they adopted. The duo have been openly supportive and loving towards one another in public appearances, and the senator even got a bit choked up talking about his love for his wife when Markwayne went in for his confrontational confirmation hearing.