Kristi Noem's Replacement Markwayne Mullin's Marriage Has Some Obvious Problems
After Kristi Noem was finally kicked to the curb by President Trump, she was swiftly replaced as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary by the uniquely-named Oklahoma senator, Markwayne Mullin. The divisive politician faced a loud and contentious confirmation hearing, but Markwayne eventually managed to get the job by a very narrow confirmation vote. However, it seems that the increased scrutiny that comes with the high-profile role has already made some troubling issues in his personal life glaringly apparent.
Apart from Markwayne Mullin's awkward and divisive nose-picking scandal, his marriage to longtime wife Christie Mullin has also been put under the microscope. Specifically, people have started to question some of the odd things he's said about his marriage, and his general temperament when it comes to his wife. When Mullin was part of Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing in January 2025, he shared troubling musings about his marriage. "I've made mistakes ... The only reason I'm here and not in prison is because my wife loved me too," Mullin told those in attendance (via X). "I have changed, but I'm not perfect ... My wife's had to forgive me more than once." He didn't elaborate on what she had to forgive him for, but it sounded ominous.
To be fair, the couple have been together for the better part of three decades, and they share six children — including three they adopted. The duo have been openly supportive and loving towards one another in public appearances, and the senator even got a bit choked up talking about his love for his wife when Markwayne went in for his confrontational confirmation hearing.
Markwayne Mullin seems eager to get into fights
Markwayne Mullin likes to brag about two things: his love for his wife, Christie Mullin, and his skills as a fighter. Mullin has never been shy about his past as a wrestler and mixed martial artist, and he's frequently boasted about his small yet undefeated record. Although, this background in combat sports have led to some awkward moments — including the time he was spotted taking off his wedding ring in anticipation of getting into a fist fight with the head of a teamsters union during a Senate hearing. In November 2023, Mullin got into a confrontation with Sean O'Brien. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters president talked trash about Mullin on social media, leading to Mullin offering to fight O'Brien.
Mullin later explained the decision to remove his ring during the heated moment while speaking with CNN. "I thought, 'I'm going to break my hand on this guy's face. I'm going to take my wedding ring off,'" Mullin said. "I'm not somebody that's going to say we go around and fight all the time; I got paid to fight. But I will say that every now and then, you do, and you should be taught a lesson."
Not wanting to risk his wedding ring in a dustup could be seen as a sweet gesture, or a performative way to show both his toughness and his commitment to his marriage. But it might not be easy coping with that kind of temper on a daily basis.