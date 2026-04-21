Melissa McCarthy Has Dodged Ozempic Speculation Because Of This One Feature

Although Melissa McCarthy has had a noticeable transformation since her "Gilmore Girls" days, she doesn't seem to have gone about it the same way as other celebrities. That's in part because she is lacking one obvious feature many celebrities have developed, dubbed "Ozempic face" — aka, hollowed out cheeks, sunken eyes, and more prominent bone structure after weight loss, typically due to use of GLP-1 medications. According to internet fans, however, McCarthy doesn't appear to have "Ozempic face" because of her fuller visage.

An X user posted a video of McCarthy at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards on April 8, 2026. The camera does a slow pan over McCarthy, who is dressed in a form-fitting, shimmery dress that hugs her curves and highlights how much thinner she is now. Although the tweeter speculated that McCarthy has used Ozempic, many people disagreed with the rumors based on the fact that McCarthy's face still looks healthily filled out.

Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she's been on Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/M4t9SN49zd — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 8, 2026

"I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way," one person wrote. "She doesn't have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular." Another said, "Could be, but she doesn't have Ozempic head or face."