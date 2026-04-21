Melissa McCarthy Has Dodged Ozempic Speculation Because Of This One Feature
Although Melissa McCarthy has had a noticeable transformation since her "Gilmore Girls" days, she doesn't seem to have gone about it the same way as other celebrities. That's in part because she is lacking one obvious feature many celebrities have developed, dubbed "Ozempic face" — aka, hollowed out cheeks, sunken eyes, and more prominent bone structure after weight loss, typically due to use of GLP-1 medications. According to internet fans, however, McCarthy doesn't appear to have "Ozempic face" because of her fuller visage.
An X user posted a video of McCarthy at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards on April 8, 2026. The camera does a slow pan over McCarthy, who is dressed in a form-fitting, shimmery dress that hugs her curves and highlights how much thinner she is now. Although the tweeter speculated that McCarthy has used Ozempic, many people disagreed with the rumors based on the fact that McCarthy's face still looks healthily filled out.
Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she's been on Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/M4t9SN49zd
— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 8, 2026
"I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way," one person wrote. "She doesn't have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular." Another said, "Could be, but she doesn't have Ozempic head or face."
Melissa McCarthy credits her weight loss to other methods
It's easy to see how much weight Melissa McCarthy has lost over the years. The left image was taken on April 7, 2026, at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards, where you can see McCarthy's slimmer face and hourglass figure. The picture on the right was taken at the Cinemacon Big Screen Achievement Awards in April 2023, featuring McCarthy in a loose black lace dress with pink flowers. Her face is fuller, and her body is hidden behind her clothes.
According to the McCarthy, her weight loss is due to hard work and a focus on her health. In 2018, she dished on her slow process to lose weight in an interview with Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. "I think everybody's always kind of working on something, and I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.' ... I'm just going to mellow out [and] give myself a break."
More recently, Barbra Streisand asked McCarthy if she used Ozempic in a since-deleted Instagram comment in April 2024 (via TMZ). Although McCarthy has never publicly confirmed whether or not she uses any type of GLP-1 medications, she did tell TMZ about Streisand's comment, "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her." For her part, Streisand later apologized on X, writing in part about McCarthy, "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment."