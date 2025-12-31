Side-By-Side Photos Reveal The Most Shocking Cases Of Celebrity 'Ozempic Face'

In recent years, a term has emerged: "Ozempic face." While this isn't an actual medical diagnosis, the phrase is commonly used to describe severe facial volume loss that often occurs with rapid weight loss. As GLP-1 medications have become more and more visible in recent years, the term has increasingly been used online to describe changes in someone's facial appearance. Fine wrinkles, eyes that look sunken, thinner lips, and a much more defined bone structure are often cited as the most common characteristics.

According to a KFF Health Tracking poll taken in late 2025, more than 10% of Americans said they were using some type of GLP-1, such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Wegovy. And it's not just everyday people looking to shed pounds. Many celebrities have publicly acknowledged turning to these medications, with figures like Serena Williams, who has had quite the stunning transformation, even becoming a spokesperson for weight-loss and wellness platforms that incorporate GLP-1 treatments into their programs.

While improving one's health or managing weight is a personal and often positive decision, rapid weight loss — whether it's from crash diets or GLP-1 usage — can come with some unexpected physical changes, especially in the face. As a result, online conversations have increasingly focused on facial volume loss and which of their favorite celebrities and influencers appear to have been affected. Here is a roundup of public figures whose transformations highlight how facial changes often reflect the scale and speed of weight loss.