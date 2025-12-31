Side-By-Side Photos Reveal The Most Shocking Cases Of Celebrity 'Ozempic Face'
In recent years, a term has emerged: "Ozempic face." While this isn't an actual medical diagnosis, the phrase is commonly used to describe severe facial volume loss that often occurs with rapid weight loss. As GLP-1 medications have become more and more visible in recent years, the term has increasingly been used online to describe changes in someone's facial appearance. Fine wrinkles, eyes that look sunken, thinner lips, and a much more defined bone structure are often cited as the most common characteristics.
According to a KFF Health Tracking poll taken in late 2025, more than 10% of Americans said they were using some type of GLP-1, such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Wegovy. And it's not just everyday people looking to shed pounds. Many celebrities have publicly acknowledged turning to these medications, with figures like Serena Williams, who has had quite the stunning transformation, even becoming a spokesperson for weight-loss and wellness platforms that incorporate GLP-1 treatments into their programs.
While improving one's health or managing weight is a personal and often positive decision, rapid weight loss — whether it's from crash diets or GLP-1 usage — can come with some unexpected physical changes, especially in the face. As a result, online conversations have increasingly focused on facial volume loss and which of their favorite celebrities and influencers appear to have been affected. Here is a roundup of public figures whose transformations highlight how facial changes often reflect the scale and speed of weight loss.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is another public figure who proudly shared she also sought help from a weight-loss injection for her health journey. In a December 2023 interview with People, she said it has helped her massively with "food noise." She also wanted people to know that the drug was "a second shot for [her] to live a more vital and vibrant life." Despite the benefits she's openly discussed, her weight loss has also brought noticeable changes to her facial appearance. On top of that, factors like natural aging — she's in her 70s – further influence how those changes present over time.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, who currently has 12 kids and counting, is one of the prominent public figures who has openly acknowledged using a GLP-1 medication. In November 2022, an X follower of his asked the tech mogul how he was able to shed 30+ pounds in such a short period of time, and he replied, "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + No tasty food near me."
He has continued to praise the weight loss drugs, and as his weight loss became more apparent, online conversation also turned to the subject of "Ozempic face." He lost a lot of his facial fullness and his features sharpened, giving him a noticeably more mature appearance.
Scott Disick
Reality TV star Scott Disick found himself at the center of GLP-1 speculation after a February 2025 episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians" was released. In a slip shared on TikTok, Khloe Kardashian calls Disick to let him know that a glimpse of his refrigerator showed boxes of Mounjaro inside his refrigerator. During the call, he emphasizes, "By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!"
However, some fans fear he might have gone overboard with the GLP-1 injections as they pointed to noticeable changes in his facial appearance. Disick's "Ozempic face" just may be one of the most shocking as his features show sunken-looking eyes and more prominent cheekbones at his thinnest. "Lol that ozempic face real," tweeted one.
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor is another celebrity who has been quite open and honest about her weight loss approach and method. In an April 2025 episode of her and her husband, Daryl Sabara's podcast, "Workin' On It," they were looking to get healthy after the birth of their oldest son. After hearing from friends and healthcare providers that many of them were getting some kind of GLP-1 injection, they took the leap and tried the lowest dose. While the results have clearly been noticeable, Trainor's weight loss has also coincided with changes, like deeper smile lines, in her facial appearance.
Rosie O'Donnell
In May 2025, actor and comedian Rosie O' Donnell, who has been feuding with Donald Trump longer than most people realize, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the caption, "I can't believe this is me now #mounjaro #weightloss #bodydysmorphia." O' Donnell began taking the injections to combat her T2 diabetes, a decision heavily rooted in health rather than appearance.
But as her weight loss became more noticeable, changes in her facial volume also drew attention. While those changes have widely been discussed, people are so proud of how much healthier she looks and are cheering her on her continued health journey in the actor's senior years, where health is truly wealth.
Harvey Fierstein
Actor Harvey Fierstein wasn't afraid to let everybody know that the use of GLP-1 injections has been life-changing for him. He told Page Six in a December 2024 interview, "I feel like a normal person. I can go and have dinner with friends and not have to eat every piece of bread on the table and then not go have ice cream when I've done with dinner."
The actor lost more than 100 pounds on the weight loss drug, and the transformation has been dramatic. While Fierstein may show signs associated with "Ozempic face," age is also a factor in facial volume loss, as the actor is in his 70s. The actor also admitted he feels healthier than he has in years, and that's what's truly important.
Jelly Roll
On a December episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Jelly Roll shared that he was afraid of dying and knew he had to make a lifestyle change. The singer considered taking a GLP-1 medication to help with the weight loss, but ultimately feared side effects, including acid reflux that could damage his vocal cords. Beginning in late 2022, the singer made major lifestyle changes and went on to lose a total of nearly 200 pounds as of December 2025.
Even though his weight loss wasn't due to a GLP-1, the sheer scale of transformation the side-by-side photos (from December 2024 and September 2025) show how losing a significant amount of weight, regardless of the method chosen, can still result in noticeable changes to facial volume over time.
Rebel Wilson
Rebe Wilson has always been candid about everything she does, even when it comes to her health journey. The actor, who lost more than 80 pounds in 2020, acknowledged also trying Ozempic in very small amounts ahead of her wedding in September 2024. As the actor has shed a significant amount of weight, attention has naturally turned to the changes in her facial appearance, but with the actor being in her mid-40s, natural aging also plays a role in how facial volume shifts over time. It's simply the fact that age-related volume loss on top of weight loss can make these changes appear more pronounced.