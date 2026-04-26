Side-By-Side Pics Of Anne Hathaway Fuel Nose Job Rumors

Like many actresses, Anne Hathaway has undergone a major transformation over the decades she's been in the limelight. Because of this, "The Devil Wears Prada" star has often been the speculation of plastic surgery rumors. In March 2026, she clapped back at people gossiping that she had a facelift by showing off her secret braided hair "trick" at the 2026 Academy Awards. But so far, she has not confirmed or denied if she's had work done on her nose, despite the evidence from photos of Anne Hathaway over the years that make the rumors hard to deny.

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In the photo on the left above, Hathaway smiles at the premiere of "The Score" in New York City in July 2001. On the right, Hathaway wore a one-shoulder black dress and diamond earrings for the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in April 2026. With these pictures displayed side by side, it seems likely that Hathaway has had some type of nose job. The picture of her nose more recently looks a lot more defined than the one from 2001, in a way that age alone may not have changed.

Some netizens believe she's had a nose job, with one person writing on Reddit, "It seems like Anne Hathaway probably got a rhinoplasty ..." Another replied, "The old nose matched her softer features really well." Someone else wrote in part, "... she looks fantastic but her face has lost a bit of what makes her distinct ... she still very much looks like herself and [in my opinion] the nose job came out great!" Despite disagreeing on which version of her nose looked better, it seems like people are mostly in agreement that Hathaway has most likely had work done.