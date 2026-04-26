Side-By-Side Pics Of Anne Hathaway Fuel Nose Job Rumors
Like many actresses, Anne Hathaway has undergone a major transformation over the decades she's been in the limelight. Because of this, "The Devil Wears Prada" star has often been the speculation of plastic surgery rumors. In March 2026, she clapped back at people gossiping that she had a facelift by showing off her secret braided hair "trick" at the 2026 Academy Awards. But so far, she has not confirmed or denied if she's had work done on her nose, despite the evidence from photos of Anne Hathaway over the years that make the rumors hard to deny.
In the photo on the left above, Hathaway smiles at the premiere of "The Score" in New York City in July 2001. On the right, Hathaway wore a one-shoulder black dress and diamond earrings for the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in April 2026. With these pictures displayed side by side, it seems likely that Hathaway has had some type of nose job. The picture of her nose more recently looks a lot more defined than the one from 2001, in a way that age alone may not have changed.
Some netizens believe she's had a nose job, with one person writing on Reddit, "It seems like Anne Hathaway probably got a rhinoplasty ..." Another replied, "The old nose matched her softer features really well." Someone else wrote in part, "... she looks fantastic but her face has lost a bit of what makes her distinct ... she still very much looks like herself and [in my opinion] the nose job came out great!" Despite disagreeing on which version of her nose looked better, it seems like people are mostly in agreement that Hathaway has most likely had work done.
Anne Hathaway hasn't confirmed plastic surgery
Anne Hathaway would prefer not to talk about any plastic surgery work she may or may not have had done over the years. In fact, she considers it of bad taste to even ask her about them. In an October 2024 interview with Vogue France, Hathaway shut down questions, saying, "... asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question." Hathaway also made it clear that she doesn't have a problem with plastic surgery in general, adding, "All I want is for everyone to feel radiant. People turn to cosmetic surgery for all sorts of personal reasons ... Whatever means they find to avoid being crushed by shame or a lack of self-confidence, to feel better about themselves, I say bravo."
More recently, the mom of two has kept it real about the struggles of accepting her body and handling self-esteem issues. "Some days you look in the mirror and you're just like, 'Not bad.' And some days you look in the mirror and you're like, 'What?'" she said in a March 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, highlighting one of the untold truths of self-confidence. She told a story of a recent "What?" day, when she had to reframe her mindset about her body and remind herself that she is in her 40s and looks good. "When I was expecting to see something that I am not, I felt insecure," she told the outlet. "But when I actually looked at what it actually is, I was okay with it."