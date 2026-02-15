Photos Of Anne Hathaway That Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny
In April 2025, Anne Hathaway showed up at a fashion show looking nearly unrecognizable after a rumored plastic surgery transformation. Ever since, the internet has been abuzz with speculation that "The Devil Wears Prada" star might have finally given in to the old Hollywood siren song of cosmetic enhancements. The fervent guesswork isn't exactly unwarranted either; Hathaway has spent more than two decades in showbiz, and to some, she looks just as youthful and radiant as she did in 2001, when she made her breakthrough with "The Princess Diaries." For some elusive reason, that once-in-a-generation beauty is even more visible whenever we catch Hathaway going totally makeup-free, lending more credence to plastic surgery rumors.
The star hasn't been afraid to address the frenzied chatter about cosmetic intervention, unlike many of her colleagues. When asked if she still holds her position from 2010 that Botox will ruin her natural smile, Hathaway told Vogue France in October 2024 that the person she was all those years ago "strikes me as unbearable and moralizing." She further maintained that "asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question," which is neither a confirmation nor a denial, though she definitely seems more open to the idea.
What we're left with, then, is the visual footprint that Hathaway has left in her wake over the years. That trail seems to indicate she has either found the fountain of youth, or has explored less supernatural options that extend well beyond a great skincare routine.
Hathaway's skin looks a bit taut from certain angles
In this October appearance at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards, Anne Hathaway's face looked surprisingly smooth and taut for a woman in her 40s, displaying fewer wrinkles than some of her earlier looks from the 2010s. There's a certain moisture to her features here, but that could be anything from good genes to excellent skincare — or something a bit more clinical. Her jawline and cheekbones are angular and sharp, more so than usual, though whether that's just a trick of the light or a more permanent artificial change is anyone's guess.
Hathaway's return to 'The Devil Wears Prada' showed few signs of aging
In 2025, Anne Hathaway returned to the set of "The Devil Wears Prada" after nearly 18 years, but her face looked as if her character Andrea Sachs had hardly aged at all. This set image, snagged on August 14, 2025, depicts the actress in rolled jeans and an oversized jacket with subtle makeup. However, her face retained that suspiciously smooth quality we've come to expect from syringe-induced enhancements, and her high cheekbones suggest some work. Also, can we talk about her hair? It's far from Hathaway's most drastic hair transformations, but it's still gorgeous.
Hathaway's smooth face defies both time and gravity in some shots
Most people have to go to exhaustive lengths in the makeup department to do what Anne Hathaway's face does effortlessly whenever she pulls up to a public event. During the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025, Hathaway's side profile offered a particularly revealing look at her face.
More specifically, we got to see how it has remained unbowed in the face of time, gravity, anxiety, and all the numerous little things that age us mortals. Her skin looked smooth in a way that no amount of makeup could account for, though her cheekbones seemed to sit a little too high on her face, and her eyes seemed stretched. It was very much a throwback to her aforementioned shock appearance in April 2025.
Hathaway's vintage 2003 Valentino dress was perfect for her ageless face
During the 2025 Women's Wear Daily Honors at Cipriani South Street, Anne Hathaway wore a vintage red dress from Valentino's 2003 collection. It was kind of ironic, considering her face hardly seemed to have aged since the dress was made. It remains one of the sexier Hathaway outfits that put her demure "Princess Diaries" persona to shame.
Hathaway's forehead maintained an expanse of smoothness that should be illegal on a 42-year-old, while you'd be hard-pressed to find a single wrinkle or crease anywhere else besides the natural contours of her face. Somehow, her perfection was subtle, so even if Hathaway has had any work done, she knew exactly where to draw the line.
Even at a funeral, Hathaway's face told a story
Anne Hathaway attended the funeral of fashion legend Valentino Garavani in Rome on January 23, 2026. Even in mourning attire, with chic sunglasses and minimal makeup, and undeniable emotion, Hathaway's face was immaculately smooth and consistent with every other appearance from 2020 to 2025. Grief and harsh outdoor lighting don't often result in porcelain-like skin, so Hathaway was either supremely blessed or had a little cosmetic help.
The return of Andy Sachs, this time with a suspiciously ageless countenance
Circling back to "The Devil Wears Prada 2," there's yet another set photo of Anne Hathaway in a gray blazer and pinstripe pants, a look that should let Miranda Priestly know her former assistant has finally made it in the fashion world. It's a very mature outfit that's almost incongruous with Hathaway's creaseless, youthful face. Andy's transformation from awkward teen to senior editor (which is where the movie finds her character) would be more believable if her face had actually transformed along the way, instead of hitting pause somewhere in the early 2010s.