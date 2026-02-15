Photos Of Anne Hathaway That Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny

In April 2025, Anne Hathaway showed up at a fashion show looking nearly unrecognizable after a rumored plastic surgery transformation. Ever since, the internet has been abuzz with speculation that "The Devil Wears Prada" star might have finally given in to the old Hollywood siren song of cosmetic enhancements. The fervent guesswork isn't exactly unwarranted either; Hathaway has spent more than two decades in showbiz, and to some, she looks just as youthful and radiant as she did in 2001, when she made her breakthrough with "The Princess Diaries." For some elusive reason, that once-in-a-generation beauty is even more visible whenever we catch Hathaway going totally makeup-free, lending more credence to plastic surgery rumors.

The star hasn't been afraid to address the frenzied chatter about cosmetic intervention, unlike many of her colleagues. When asked if she still holds her position from 2010 that Botox will ruin her natural smile, Hathaway told Vogue France in October 2024 that the person she was all those years ago "strikes me as unbearable and moralizing." She further maintained that "asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question," which is neither a confirmation nor a denial, though she definitely seems more open to the idea.

What we're left with, then, is the visual footprint that Hathaway has left in her wake over the years. That trail seems to indicate she has either found the fountain of youth, or has explored less supernatural options that extend well beyond a great skincare routine.