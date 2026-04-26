The One Dining Rule King Charles Insists His Family Never Breaks
Anyone who knows anything about the Prince of Wales knows that Prince William is an outspoken advocate for environmentalist issues. And despite consistent reports of tension between William and his father, King Charles III, this is very much a case of the apple not falling very far from the tree. The British monarch has long championed sustainability and, per the royal family's official website, is firmly of the opinion that everyone can and should do their part. According to the palace, "The King believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex sustainability challenges facing our world." But those are just words, right? Well, according to Charles' stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, the king actually does walk the walk in this regard — at least, when it comes to a particular dining rule that he's adamant his family always follows (even when nobody is watching).
During a September 2024 interview with The Mirror, he confirmed that no food ever ends up in a trash can on His Majesty's watch. "There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table," Queen Camilla's son explained. In fact, "If anything is leftover from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out." Parker Bowles, who makes his living as a prominent culinary writer, went on to praise Charles for his larger efforts to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste in the world too.
"It's not the king just paying lip service, he practices what he preaches," the food critic clarified, elaborating, "He really is a food hero. To talk to him about the strange varieties of plums or pears or anything else is endlessly fascinating." But what have Charles' conservation efforts entailed, exactly?
King Charles III's food conservation and environmentalist efforts are well documented
Alongside making sure no food goes to waste under his own roof, King Charles III, along with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, founded the Coronation Food Project in November 2023. As the King Charles III Charitable Fund details, the purpose of this initiative is "to solve two problems at once: Tackling waste and reducing hunger." According to a report published by Coronation Food Project in November 2025, the organization had successfully either rescued, manufactured, or donated a grand total of nearly 5,000 tons of food in its first two years of existence alone. "By working together, thousands of tonnes of good, surplus food are already being rescued from the food supply chain, cutting waste and providing meals for the most vulnerable in our society — often by making relatively small changes," Alliance Food Sourcing Director Nicky Robinson proudly noted in the report.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the king's extensive conservation and environmentalist efforts, many of which date back to his lengthy tenure as the Prince of Wales himself. Some of the highlights include Charles establishing a now-flourishing organic garden at his Highgrove property, launching the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and even modifying his car to run on alternative fuel made from leftover wine and cheese. Not only that, but the fact that His Majesty started speaking about the environment long before it was common, or popular, for world leaders to do so hasn't gone unnoticed. "He's used his position to raise awareness — not just in the U.K. but around the world," environmental expert Bob Ward enthused in 2023 (via ABC News). "He has, for a long, long time, probably earlier than many politicians, understood the importance of this issue," Ward continued.