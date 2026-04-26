The One Dining Rule King Charles Insists His Family Never Breaks

Anyone who knows anything about the Prince of Wales knows that Prince William is an outspoken advocate for environmentalist issues. And despite consistent reports of tension between William and his father, King Charles III, this is very much a case of the apple not falling very far from the tree. The British monarch has long championed sustainability and, per the royal family's official website, is firmly of the opinion that everyone can and should do their part. According to the palace, "The King believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex sustainability challenges facing our world." But those are just words, right? Well, according to Charles' stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, the king actually does walk the walk in this regard — at least, when it comes to a particular dining rule that he's adamant his family always follows (even when nobody is watching).

During a September 2024 interview with The Mirror, he confirmed that no food ever ends up in a trash can on His Majesty's watch. "There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table," Queen Camilla's son explained. In fact, "If anything is leftover from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out." Parker Bowles, who makes his living as a prominent culinary writer, went on to praise Charles for his larger efforts to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste in the world too.

"It's not the king just paying lip service, he practices what he preaches," the food critic clarified, elaborating, "He really is a food hero. To talk to him about the strange varieties of plums or pears or anything else is endlessly fascinating." But what have Charles' conservation efforts entailed, exactly?