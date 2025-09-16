William & Charles' Relationship Reportedly Took A Turn For The Worse (& Harry Is To Blame)
The royal rumor mill has cranked up to the max again recently. This time, the talk is all about William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III's relationship that has reportedly taken a turn for the worse, thanks to the reappearance of everyone's favorite bad boy blabbermouth, Harry, Duke of Sussex. Word on the street is that the senior royals are at loggerheads and things have become so tense that they're barely talking.
Charles is keen to mend the rift with his youngest son and welcome him back into the fold. William? Not so much. However, Charles met up for a secret peace summit with Harry on September 10, ending 19 months of estrangement. William may not have liked it, but after decades of indoctrination and maintaining a stiff upper lip, he's a pro at keeping calm and carrying on. So, instead of engaging in a war of words, the heir to the throne is exercising the Great British tradition of good old-fashioned passive aggression.
"Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father's rank, and he respects his father's right to make his own decisions, and he won't make a fuss if it happens. But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea," an insider told The Royalist on August 31 ahead of the reunion (via the Daily Beast), adding things are "tense, difficult, formal, and fraught," resulting in William and Charles communicating mainly through staffers.
Have William and Harry passed the point of no return?
It's no secret that William, Prince of Wales, has been seriously beefing with Harry, Duke of Sussex. It's believed that William's disapproval of Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's relationship, sparked the feud. Royal biographer Philip Dampier claimed William suspected Meghan was using Harry to boost her celebrity profile. "I think that's what [he was initially] concerned about. And that's why they fell out," Dampier told The Sun in July 2025.
Professional Meghan hater Piers Morgan seconded that emotion and denounced the former actor for supposedly forcing Harry to exit the Firm. "She's a ruthless social climber who has hooked her claws into a British prince, dragged him back to California," Morgan claimed in an April 2022 Sky News Australia interview, ignoring Harry's decades long struggle with the monarchy, disdain for outdated royal rules and protocols, deep seated hatred of the paparazzi, and loathing of his "wicked stepmother" Queen Camilla as possible motivation.
Meanwhile, nobles don't express emotions and bare souls. So, Harry's eagerness to expose his vulnerability in tearful post-Megxit tell-alls and heartfelt sit-downs — in addition to airing his family's dirty laundry in public — went down like a lead balloon. It further damaged William, Meghan, and Harry's relationship, driving an even deeper wedge between the heir to the throne and his carefree brother. It seems Harry and William's sibling ties could be irreparably broken and there's no going back, despite King Charles III's best efforts at reconciliation.