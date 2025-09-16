William & Charles' Relationship Reportedly Took A Turn For The Worse (& Harry Is To Blame)

The royal rumor mill has cranked up to the max again recently. This time, the talk is all about William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III's relationship that has reportedly taken a turn for the worse, thanks to the reappearance of everyone's favorite bad boy blabbermouth, Harry, Duke of Sussex. Word on the street is that the senior royals are at loggerheads and things have become so tense that they're barely talking.

Charles is keen to mend the rift with his youngest son and welcome him back into the fold. William? Not so much. However, Charles met up for a secret peace summit with Harry on September 10, ending 19 months of estrangement. William may not have liked it, but after decades of indoctrination and maintaining a stiff upper lip, he's a pro at keeping calm and carrying on. So, instead of engaging in a war of words, the heir to the throne is exercising the Great British tradition of good old-fashioned passive aggression.

"Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father's rank, and he respects his father's right to make his own decisions, and he won't make a fuss if it happens. But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea," an insider told The Royalist on August 31 ahead of the reunion (via the Daily Beast), adding things are "tense, difficult, formal, and fraught," resulting in William and Charles communicating mainly through staffers.