Jake Reiner Gives Rare Glimpse Into His Grief After Devastating Loss Of Parents Rob And Michele
Celebrities and fans alike mourned beloved Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, after they were found dead at their LA home on December 14. Even more tragic was the subsequent arrest of one of the three children they had together, Nick, as the main suspect. While his siblings, Romy and Jake, had previously expressed a need for privacy during this trying time, Jake's April 24 Substack article gave a rare glimpse into how he has been coping with the loss over the last four months.
He began his story with the recollection of receiving the news from his sister Romy at a memorial for one of his friends at Chicago's Union Station. Already dealing with one loss, the crushing reality that he was now without both of his parents only served as another devastating blow. Jake wrote: "My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance. The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."
As for Romy, Jake expressed that his sister's personal feelings will be shared whenever she is ready. His other sister, Tracy Reiner, who was adopted by Rob and his first wife, Penny Marshall, spoke to the press shortly after the news of Rob and Michele's deaths broke. "I came from the greatest family ever," she said (via NBC News). "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock." Although Jake expressed pain and anger with the sad reality that his parents would never be able to attend his wedding day or meet their grandchildren, most of those feelings were channeled into celebrating their lives rather than addressing his brother.
How does Jake Reiner feel about his brother's arrest?
Most of Jake Reiner's Substack article focused on celebrating the lives of his parents, Rob and Michele, even talking about how their romance inspired him and cinema forever. However, the actor did bring up his troubled brother Nick briefly towards the end of his message — but it may not be in the way fans would have expected. "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," he wrote. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it." Jake's grief transcends death, but he also has to balance love and anger towards someone he deeply cared about.
He's seemed more than aware that the act of speaking out would leave fans and spectators begging for the truth of whatever happened in the tragic final days of Rob and Michele's lives, but Jake may never give them all the answers. "I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us."