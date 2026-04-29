Beauty Is Pain: Oprah Winfrey Had An Awful Experience Wearing This Oscars Outfit

Oprah Winfrey became a household name thanks in large part to her eponymous talk show, which debuted in September 1986. It was a big year for her professionally; earlier that year, she went to the Oscars for the first time. Winfrey was paid shockingly little for "The Color Purple," but she earned herself a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work. As anyone who has watched the Oscars knows, it's a night to wear your most iconic dress, so Winfrey got herself a beautiful white and gold gown to wear for the occasion.

Unfortunately, while Winfrey may live a lavish lifestyle now, it sounds like her relative naivety about dressing for an event like this left her literally scarred, as the gown's heavy collar left a permanent mark on Winfrey. On an April 2026 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Winfrey spoke about her Oscars dress and what went wrong. "I got a gown, but I didn't know, because it was the first time I'd ever done anything," she said. "I didn't know that you're supposed to get it fitted."

Getty Images

Since it wasn't fit exactly to her dimensions, the collar was too tight, especially when she sat down. Considering it weighed 12 pounds, that caused a bit of a problem. The result? "I ended up the night with a scar on my neck," Winfrey explained.