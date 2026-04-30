Where Hoda Kotb Stands With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman After Ending Their Relationship

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Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have decided to break up, but there seems to be only love and care between them. In September 2025 while promoting her book "Jump and Find Joy," Kotb revealed that she still loves her ex-fiance even if he didn't end up being the right one for her.

"I went to this retreat and had kind of an epiphany about my life and I was realizing that you can love someone — like I loved him very much, and still do to this day — but that person isn't right for you in that moment. And you can say to yourself, 'Wow, I'm ready to try to get other buckets of mine filled,'" she said on the "Today" show (via E! News).

Kotb and Schiffman had been together for eight years and share two daughters Haley and Hope, whom they adopted together. They went their separate ways in 2022 but still work together to raise their daughters, with Kotb stating on "Today" that year, " ... we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."