Meet The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Star Kevin Sussman's Real-Life Partner

Real-life scientists may have been split on "The Big Bang Theory's" portrayal of their profession, to say nothing of what "The Big Bang Theory" gets wrong about being a woman in STEM, but there's no denying that the mega-hit sitcom was a pop-culture juggernaut. The original series ran for a whopping 12 years and spawned a prequel in the form of "Young Sheldon," which itself got a spin-off entitled "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." And speaking of spin-offs, 2026 marks the premiere of another "Big Bang Theory" follow-up called "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which sees Kevin Sussman reprising his role as Stuart Bloom, the lovable, socially-awkward comic book store owner who is famously hapless when it comes to romance. In reality, though, it's a very different story. So, who is "The Big Bang Theory" cast-member's real-life partner?

Outside the realm of sci-fi sitcom silliness, the actor is happily married to a woman named Addie Hall. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, with Sussman proudly announcing the news in a post on Instagram. "Did I mention I got married this weekend?" he quipped in the caption. Hall had been making appearances on Sussman's Instagram feed since at least late 2020, with the pair sweetly confirming their engagement in a post dated March 2022. "Folks... she said yes!" the sitcom star enthused at the time. In fact, the "Wet Hot American Summer" alum's marriage to Hall is actually his second, as Sussman previously wed news reporter Alessandra Young back in 2006. The couple ultimately separated in late 2012, with news of their divorce going public in early 2018, per People.