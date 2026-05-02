Meet The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Star Kevin Sussman's Real-Life Partner
Real-life scientists may have been split on "The Big Bang Theory's" portrayal of their profession, to say nothing of what "The Big Bang Theory" gets wrong about being a woman in STEM, but there's no denying that the mega-hit sitcom was a pop-culture juggernaut. The original series ran for a whopping 12 years and spawned a prequel in the form of "Young Sheldon," which itself got a spin-off entitled "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." And speaking of spin-offs, 2026 marks the premiere of another "Big Bang Theory" follow-up called "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which sees Kevin Sussman reprising his role as Stuart Bloom, the lovable, socially-awkward comic book store owner who is famously hapless when it comes to romance. In reality, though, it's a very different story. So, who is "The Big Bang Theory" cast-member's real-life partner?
Outside the realm of sci-fi sitcom silliness, the actor is happily married to a woman named Addie Hall. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, with Sussman proudly announcing the news in a post on Instagram. "Did I mention I got married this weekend?" he quipped in the caption. Hall had been making appearances on Sussman's Instagram feed since at least late 2020, with the pair sweetly confirming their engagement in a post dated March 2022. "Folks... she said yes!" the sitcom star enthused at the time. In fact, the "Wet Hot American Summer" alum's marriage to Hall is actually his second, as Sussman previously wed news reporter Alessandra Young back in 2006. The couple ultimately separated in late 2012, with news of their divorce going public in early 2018, per People.
Kevin Sussman's wife Addie Hall has dabbled in acting
In addition to marrying prolific actor Kevin Sussman, Addie Hall has dipped her toes into the world of performance as well. She is credited as playing the role of Faye Miller in the little-known 2023 YouTube film "The Adventures of the Adventures 2: Denver Rocks." Beyond that, however, Hall seems to prefer a life away from the spotlight. Her Instagram profile is set to private, though she does describe herself as a "former hand model" in her publicly-available bio, which may or may not be a joke. That being said, Hall has been known to accompany Sussman to red-carpet appearances.
In early April 2022, she joined her future hubby at the premiere of the final season of "Better Call Saul," in which Sussman appeared in two episodes. Hall later appeared on the red carpet for an AppleTV+ Primetime Emmys party in January 2024 and the Art Directors Guild Awards the following month. She was also by his side for the red-carpet premiere of "The Dropout" in February 2022. But apparently, someone at Getty Images didn't get the memo, as the platform lists her name as that of Sussman's first wife, Alessandra Young, whom he split from a decade prior. Who's going to tell them?