These Are The Real-Life Partners Of The Big Bang Theory Cast

Kaley Cuoco made a name for herself playing Penny in "The Big Bang Theory" and has since gone on to star in "The Flight Attendant" and "Meet Cute." After her divorce from Karl Cook, the actress didn't believe marriage was for her. She told Glamour, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again." But it only took meeting the right person to change her mind.

During an interview with USA Today, she described her life-changing meeting with "Ozark" alum Tom Pelphrey. The actors share the same manager, who thought they would be a cute couple and set them up. Speaking about their first interaction, the actress said, "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected."

Tom Pelphrey admitted he didn't know about Kaley Cuoco's role on "The Big Bang Theory" when they met, but their connection was undeniable. The pair have since had a baby together, and Cuoco announced their engagement in an Instagram story on August 14, 2024. A few days later, she shared a series of photos with her new fiancé, their daughter, and friends on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference."

