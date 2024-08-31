These Are The Real-Life Partners Of The Big Bang Theory Cast
"The Big Bang Theory" was a wildly popular CBS sitcom running for 12 seasons. The show followed a group of socially awkward scientists, including the roommates at the core of the show: Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (played by Johnny Galecki). The gang of misfits drew in lifelong fans who came back episode after episode to see the shenanigans the group would get into as they tried to navigate dating and social situations.
Now the series has ended, "The Big Bang Theory" cast has gone on to pursue many other projects. But the show still has a special place in the hearts of its viewers. For many, the awkwardly adorable relationships like the stories between Leonard and Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon and Amy (played by Mayim Bialik), and Howard and Bernadette (played by Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch) were one of the best parts of the series. But, you may not be familiar with the actors' relationships. Many of your favorite "Big Bang Theory" cast members have their own love stories in their real lives.
Jim Parsons married his husband in 2017
His famous character, Sheldon Cooper, married Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik, and even kissed Kaley Cuoco in the series. But in real life, Jim Parsons married Todd Spiewak. Parsons' relationship wasn't widely publicized while the early seasons of the hit CBS show were airing. But he and Spiewak were together the entire time. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2022, Parsons said that he met his husband on a blind date set up by Spiewak's boss and one of Parsons' old classmates. The actor also told People that they met in New York in November 2002. "I'll never forget that late fall into the holidays when we spent so much time together just falling more in love. Every time there's that smell when the air gets cold in New York, it always reminds me," Parsons said.
After years of dating, the pair married in 2017. Parson's actual wedding day came days after his on-screen proposal to Bialik's character in "The Big Bang Theory." His costar and fictional fiancée spoke about attending the wedding, telling KTLA 5, "It was gorgeous. It was a very intimate, beautiful event."
In addition to their romantic relationship, Spiewak and Parsons have worked together. Spiewak is an executive producer and has signed on to many of his husband's projects, including "Young Sheldon" and "Spoiler Alert."
Kaley Cuoco was set up by her manager
Kaley Cuoco made a name for herself playing Penny in "The Big Bang Theory" and has since gone on to star in "The Flight Attendant" and "Meet Cute." After her divorce from Karl Cook, the actress didn't believe marriage was for her. She told Glamour, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again." But it only took meeting the right person to change her mind.
During an interview with USA Today, she described her life-changing meeting with "Ozark" alum Tom Pelphrey. The actors share the same manager, who thought they would be a cute couple and set them up. Speaking about their first interaction, the actress said, "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected."
Tom Pelphrey admitted he didn't know about Kaley Cuoco's role on "The Big Bang Theory" when they met, but their connection was undeniable. The pair have since had a baby together, and Cuoco announced their engagement in an Instagram story on August 14, 2024. A few days later, she shared a series of photos with her new fiancé, their daughter, and friends on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference."
Johnny Galecki has a private relationship with his wife
His starring role as Leonard in "The Big Bang Theory" may have made him instantly recognizable to the millions of fans of the hit sitcom. But despite this, Johnny Galecki has done his best to keep his family life private. Galecki is married and a father of two, but you won't see his children's faces on his Instagram, as he's always careful to cover them for the sake of their privacy, and he rarely shares personal information about his relationship or family life.
We got a closer look at the actor's life than usual when Architectural Digest offered a glimpse inside Johnny and his wife Morgan's Gothic Nashville mansion in February 2024. At the time of the interview, he revealed that he and Morgan are married, but their wedding was a quiet ceremony that the pair didn't publicize. Speaking with the outlet, the actor shared that he feels much more at home now that he and his family have moved away from Los Angeles. "I never felt like much of an Angeleno," he explained. "And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."
Simon Helberg has been with his wife since 2007
Before anyone had heard of "The Big Bang Theory" or the strange but lovable aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz, Simon Helberg, who would become known by many for playing the fictional scientist, met Jocelyn Towne. The two actors started dating, and then they married in July 2007, just months before Helberg's life-changing sitcom debuted. During the run of the show, the pair had two children, one in 2012 and a second in 2014. During a Reddit Q&A, Helberg joked, "[We] made 2 babies and 2 films in the last 2 years" (via Glamour).
As two creatives working in the film industry, Helberg and Towne have collaborated on a few occasions. Helberg acted in his wife's directorial debut "I am I." Speaking about the experience of working with her to Daily Actor, Helberg said, "It was great ... I felt like I was in tremendous hands, good hands ... I was just so proud and in awe to watch her do this." The pair went on to co-direct "We'll Never Have Paris," a 2015 film, in which Helberg also starred. Things may have changed a lot since they met, but after over a decade of marriage, a popular series, two kids, and multiple shared projects, Towne and Helberg still seem happy together.
Melissa Rauch married a producer and writer
Most of us got to know Melissa Rauch because of her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski in "The Big Bang Theory." While her on-screen romance was with Simon Helberg's Howard, her real-life love story is with writer and producer Winston Rauch. The two of them share a passion for comedy and started writing sketches together when they met at Marymount Manhattan College. As they grew closer, they started dating and fell in love. They married in 2007 and have continued writing together throughout their relationship.
Speaking to New Jersey Monthly, Melissa said, "Writing has always been something that has brought me great joy. When I am not working on 'Big Bang,' Winston and I spend all our free time writing new projects. It's so rewarding to see those passion projects come to life." She and her husband recently partnered on "Night Court." Melissa starred in the 2023 reboot and was listed as executive producer with her husband.
Along with their shared creative endeavors, Melissa and Winston share a family together. They have two children, Sadie and Brooks. Their second child was born in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing their son's birth.
Kunal Nayyar thought his wife was out of his league
Kunal Nayyar met his wife Neha Kapur Nayyar in 2009. Despite his acting career taking off, playing Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali on CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," he told Glamour that he didn't think Neha would give him a chance, but he was still instantly smitten. "My first thought was, 'This is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen,'" he said. "My second thought was, 'She's way out of my league.'" Fashion designer Neha didn't recognize Kunal or watch his show. She recalled being amused by his out-of-the-box clothing choices, saying, "The first time I saw Kunal, he was wearing a trucker hat, cutoff gloves, hipster glasses, and a scarf ... It took me a while to find him among all that." Fortunately, poor fashion choices didn't stop their love story from taking off. After dating for two years, the couple got married in New Delhi, India.
On December 22, 2021, Kunal made an Instagram post with a video of Neha to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. "We may be unconventional, but I remembered how we promised to not live our lives according to someone else's version of it," he wrote to his wife in the caption. "Cheers to you, champion, partner, best friend. Whatever is to come, I am lucky we have tomorrow."
Mayim Bialik works with her boyfriend
Along with her acclaimed role in "The Big Bang Theory," Dr. Mayim Bialik is known for playing Blossom in the '90s sitcom "Blossom." Beyond acting, she's an author, game show host, and PhD. To say she's multifaceted seems like an understatement, but fans may know less about her personal life. Before dating her current partner, Bialik had a 10-year marriage with Michael Stone, whom she met in calculus class while they attended UCLA together. They married in 2003 and had two sons before divorcing. Despite the eventual end of their marriage, Bialik has a good outlook on their time together. In a YouTube video discussing her divorce, Bialik said, "Although divorce is difficult and sad, my ex-husband and I have found that it doesn't necessarily have to be tragic or hostile."
Mayim Bialik met her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, at a toddler's birthday party they were both attending. The pair had a lot in common and quickly bonded. After her divorce, they eventually started a relationship, though little is known about their early dating years. Fans have gotten a closer look at the pair of them through their shared podcast, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." The podcast focuses on mental health, a passion that they share, and Cohen executive produces and cohosts episodes along with Bialik.
Kevin Sussman remarried in 2023
Kevin Sussman joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" in 2009, playing the comic bookstore owner Stuart Bloom. You may also recognize the actor from roles in many other beloved shows and films like "The Dropout," "Almost Famous," and "Killers." While these projects have made him recognizable, you may not know a lot about Sussman's life beyond his work; fortunately, he shares a lot of news on his social media.
Before his time on "The Big Bang Theory," Sussman married Alessandra Young in 2006 and then split in 2012. But since then, Sussman has found love again. In April 2023, the actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his now-wife on their wedding day with the caption, "Did I mention I got married this weekend?" Many "Big Bang" fans were excited to see the beloved actor happy and commented on the post to share their congratulations. "Finally, Stuart finds his mate of life," one user wrote. Another commented, "Was always rooting for Stuart."
His wife, Addie Hall is also an actor known for her role as Faye Miller in "The Adventures of the Adventures 2: Denver Rocks." And she is frequently seen in photos on Sussman's Instagram where he shares life moments with his fans.
John Ross Bowie married comedian Jamie Denbo
John Ross Bowie is known for his TV show "Speechless" and other projects, as well as his recurring role on "The Big Bang Theory" as Barry Kripke. While Bowie's character Kripke may not have been romantically successful, in his real life, the actor and writer has had a successful marriage with fellow comedian Jamie Denbo for decades. Denbo and Bowie met in the '90s while studying improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Although they aren't exactly movie stars, the two of them have been working as both writers and actors in the film and TV industry for years and consider themselves "Hollywood's middle class."
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about their life together, the couple said they both try to have multiple projects going on simultaneously and rely heavily on each other for feedback. "We collaborate a lot, actually. We met improvising together and occasionally, when we were starting out as actors, we wound up doing a couple of commercials together," Denbo said, adding later that they love it when they can do TV show guest spots together, even though it makes coordinating childcare quite complicated. They also come to each other with writing ideas and value each others insight. "We have often tried writing together. It sometimes works, sometimes we abandon projects, but we are each other's first stop on the 'Will you look at this for me please?' train," Denbo said.
Laura Spencer married her boyfriend in 2019
Laura Spencer is a TV actress best known for her recurring roles on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Bones." She joined "The Big Bang Theory" ensemble in Season 7 as Dr. Emily Sweeney, who dated Kunal Nayyar's character Raj. Speaking about her on-screen relationship with After Buzz TV, Spencer said, "It seems like they're thrilled with one another constantly, and that's what makes me happy like I love that they're making our relationship so sweet." Although Raj and Emily eventually broke up on the show, she had a significant role in the series for several seasons and is still remembered by many fans.
Spencer's personal life is quite private. She rarely posts on Instagram, but in 2017, she shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of her boyfriend sweetly scratching the back of their neighbor's dog. In 2019, the actress responded to her own post by tweeting, "Update: I married him," accompanied by a photo of herself and her husband smiling hand-in-hand on their wedding day. Spencer looked beautiful in her gown with a deep v-neck and lace detailing.
Wil Wheaton has been with actress Anne Wheaton for decades
Wil Wheaton has had an active career as an actor and writer. He even narrated an audiobook. He's best known for starring in "Stand by Me" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" in 2009 with a recurring role playing himself. Although he was playing himself, Wheaton appeared in several episodes playing a pivotal role in beloved episodes of the show.
Outside of the sitcom, Wheaton is married to Anne Wheaton, aka Anne Prince. Anne is a fellow actor who appeared in "Neverland" and "Tabletop." She's also worked as a cosmetologist. The pair married in 1999 and have two children together.
The couple seem to have a very happy relationship. Wil often posts selfies on social media from their date nights together attending hockey games, comedy shows, and other events. He captions all their photos with what they're up to and refers to Anne as his "favorite human." In 2023, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife in a "Doctor Who" cosplay for spouse day. He wrote in the caption, "I'll happily seize the excuse to share this #tbt picture of me with my favorite human, who I am so lucky to call my spouse."