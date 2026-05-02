Julia Child Had A Sizable Age Gap With Her Husband

Before there was Martha Stewart with her cookbooks and TV shows and Ina Garten as the "Barefoot Contessa," the world had Julia Child to help guide them through cooking incredible meals. Julia was a cookbook author with her own TV show in the 1960s, and she's credited with bringing French cooking to everyday Americans. As for who helped Julia get hooked on French food and helped build her career behind the scenes? That would be her husband, Paul Child, who was 10 years older than her.

The two of them met during World War II when they were both working for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). It doesn't sound like it was love at first sight when they met. Paul described her in letters as "'an extremely sloppy thinker' with 'an unbecoming blond mustache' who was 'unable to sustain ideas for long,'" according to the Los Angeles Times.

But he clearly got over any misgivings. And with his age and experience in the world, he helped broaden Julia's horizons when they first got together. "I often compare their relationship to 'My Fair Lady,'" Alex Prud'homme, Julia's grand-nephew, told the Los Angeles Times, "where she's the willing student like Eliza Doolittle and he's the sophisticated older man who tutors her in culture and art and politics."