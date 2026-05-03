The Scandal That Threatened To Ruin Meryl Streep's Reputation

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and abuse.

Meryl Streep is arguably one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, both in front and behind the camera. "The Devil Wears Prada" actor has remained a household name since the late '70s. She has also maintained a stellar reputation all this time, despite the Hollywood engine being known to create situations that lead people down the wrong path. However, during perhaps one of the worst scandals to date, that of Harvey Weinstein's abuse of multiple victims, Streep was accused of being complicit. Thankfully, Streep acknowledged the situation and subsequently showed support for victims.

In December 2017, fellow actor Rose McGowan criticized Streep for seemingly knowing about Weinstein's behavior and being silent about it while continuing to work with him. Streep then responded to the accusations in a statement: "I wasn't deliberately silent. I didn't know. I don't tacitly approve of rape. I didn't know. I don't like young women being assaulted. I didn't know this was happening" (via People).

Streep went on to say that she extended an invitation to talk with McGowan directly and commended her and fellow survivors for being open about what happened to them at the hands of some of the most powerful men in Hollywood. She has since maintained a reputation of support and activism for women in Hollywood via her public support for the #MeToo movement, as one of the many people to wear black to the Golden Globes in 2018 and her donation to Time's Up.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).