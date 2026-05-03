The Scandal That Threatened To Ruin Meryl Streep's Reputation
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and abuse.
Meryl Streep is arguably one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, both in front and behind the camera. "The Devil Wears Prada" actor has remained a household name since the late '70s. She has also maintained a stellar reputation all this time, despite the Hollywood engine being known to create situations that lead people down the wrong path. However, during perhaps one of the worst scandals to date, that of Harvey Weinstein's abuse of multiple victims, Streep was accused of being complicit. Thankfully, Streep acknowledged the situation and subsequently showed support for victims.
In December 2017, fellow actor Rose McGowan criticized Streep for seemingly knowing about Weinstein's behavior and being silent about it while continuing to work with him. Streep then responded to the accusations in a statement: "I wasn't deliberately silent. I didn't know. I don't tacitly approve of rape. I didn't know. I don't like young women being assaulted. I didn't know this was happening" (via People).
Streep went on to say that she extended an invitation to talk with McGowan directly and commended her and fellow survivors for being open about what happened to them at the hands of some of the most powerful men in Hollywood. She has since maintained a reputation of support and activism for women in Hollywood via her public support for the #MeToo movement, as one of the many people to wear black to the Golden Globes in 2018 and her donation to Time's Up.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Meryl Streep continues to show support for women's rights
In the time since the Harvey Weinstein scandal almost tanked Meryl Streep's reputation, she has only continued to show her dedication to women across the globe. In 2024, she spoke out against the Taliban's oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan at the screening of the film "The Sharp Edge of Peace" for the United Nations.
She also made yet another massive donation to the National Women's History Museum in March 2026. "The National Women's History Museum has long been a catalyst for bringing forward the stories that deepen our understanding of who we are. I am proud to continue supporting this essential work so that future generations inherit a history that is both truthful and complete," said Streep in a press release from the organization.
In addition to her advocacy for women's rights, the Oscar-winning actor has also shown support for environmental health protections and many other causes. While no celebrity is perfect, Streep seems to come pretty close.