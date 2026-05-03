Brady Bunch Fans Love This Famous Line, But Here's Why Eve Plumb Wasn't A Fan

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"The Brady Bunch" still holds a place in the hearts of viewers of a certain age (and those who discovered the reruns on cable). Surprisingly, the sitcom wasn't a massive hit at first, never reaching top-10 Nielsen ratings in its five-year run. But for a generation rocked by Watergate, the Vietnam War, and several other social and political upheavals, watching the six stepsiblings track down a missing Kitty Karry-All doll, or dealing with braces and first crushes was a welcome escape. It also introduced American TV's first-ever blended family; without the Bradys, we wouldn't have "Full House," "Modern Family," or "This Is Us."

The "Brady Bunch" kids have made public appearances and given tons of interviews about their experiences over the years, most notably Eve Plumb, who played middle daughter Jan Brady. She dropped a memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," in April 2026, which featured a foreword by her TV brother Christopher Knight (Peter Brady). Plumb appeared on "CBS Mornings" to promote the book, revealing a few surprises along the way. For instance, who knew that she doesn't like one of her most iconic lines?

In the Season 3 episode "Her Sister's Shadow," Jan decides she's had enough of being compared to her overachieving, glamorous older sister. "Well, all I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this or how wonderful Marcia did that," she blurts out. "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!" But the actor who played her winces at the clip today. "It, oddly enough, felt like a schoolyard taunt," Plumb explained (via YouTube). "It took me back to being that age, and it felt as if someone was making fun of my performance."