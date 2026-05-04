Side-By-Side Pics Of Celeb Look-Alikes That Had Us Seeing Double
It isn't uncommon to mix up celebrities. There are so many famous actors, musicians, politicians, and reality TV stars that keeping track of them all can get confusing. Even some of the biggest stars in the world can be mistaken for someone else. After all, the "Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in 2012 wasn't a big hit by accident, and those two actors don't even look all that much alike (but their names are easy to mix up). Sometimes, a little bit of makeup and a different hairstyle can turn a comedian like Tina Fey into the spitting image of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.
But then there are celebrities who look so much alike, it's hard to believe they aren't related. There are a few that could be mistaken for twins, while others look so similar they were cast in movies to be one another's doppelgängers. For a few, the physical similarities to other famous stars made it hard for them to stand out at first, but their talents soon shone bright and made sure the world knew who they were. On at least one occasion, even a star's father wasn't sure which famous actor was his daughter.
Keira Knightley and Rose Byrne both played Natalie Portman's decoys before they became famous
Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman look so much alike that Knightley's first big break happened because of it. When George Lucas needed an actor to play Portman's lookalike in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace," Knightley landed the role. Throughout the movie, Knightley fills in as the decoy Queen Amidala while Portman gets to run around as Padmé the simple handmaiden.
Before long, Knightley would get her breakout role in "Bend it Like Beckham." When a new decoy was needed for "Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones," the role went to a then-unknown Rose Byrne.
Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving have more in common than just looks
It would be very easy to believe that Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving are sisters. The two actors have strikingly similar features, are just about a year apart in age, and they both hail from Australia.
Weaving has addressed the fact that she and Robbie look so much alike, telling Daily Beast in 2019 that she has no issue with people telling her that: "I hang out with Margot, and I mean, it's so flattering that people think I look like her." Weaving and Robbie would later both be cast in Damien Chazelle's "Babylon," though unlike in real life, their characters don't get along.
Peter Dinklage and Ice-T share an intense look
It may not seem like it at first thought, but Peter Dinklage and Ice-T look a lot alike, especially when looking at a young Ice-T. Some Reddit users couldn't help but notice that the two stars have the same intense eyes. Their brows match too, giving them the very serious looks that they've become famous for.
The similarities don't stop there, though. Both started off as musicians before becoming famous actors. Admittedly, Ice-T's musical career, both as a solo artist and as a member of Body Count, was much bigger, but Dinklage's punk-funk band, Whizzy, played at New York's iconic CBGB and released a demo, so that isn't nothing!
Will Ferrell and Chad Smith made a bit out of looking alike
Will Ferrell became famous for his work on "Saturday Night Live" (and his impression of George W. Bush). And while he didn't really look or sound like the former president, he was able to capture Bush's essence and turn it up to comically high levels. But there was one famous musician that people couldn't stop comparing Ferrell to: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The two played into everyone's thoughts when they appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2014 wearing the same outfits. At first glance, it would be hard to be sure which is Ferrell and which is Smith. Luckily, "a traditional drum-off" helped clear up any confusion.
Orlando Jones plays Tyler James Williams' dad on Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams first came to prominence when he starred in "Everybody Hates Chris," and while Orlando Jones appeared in two episodes of the hit sitcom, it was "Abbott Elementary" that took advantage of how much the two actors look alike. While Williams is one of the leads of "Abbott Elementary," Jones has appeared as his gruff father.
Talking to Esquire in 2025, Williams credited their work together on the earlier show for the success they have playing father and son on "Abbott Elementary," saying, " ... he and I find this rhythm that adds beautiful color to the show, and it's because of that longstanding history."
Daniel Radcliffe finally got to make a joke about Elijah Wood
Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood have been compared to one another ever since Wood played Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and Radcliffe was thrust into stardom when he was cast as Harry Potter. As the leads of two huge franchises, it was hard not to notice how much Radcliffe looked like a young Wood.
It even served as a joke in Radcliffe's show, "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins." When his character is compared to Elijah Wood, he angrily responds, "First of all, he looks like me, okay? I'm three days older!" In actuality, Radcliffe is a little less than a decade younger.
Even Ron Howard thought Jessica Chastain was his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard
While it isn't all that surprising that people will often mix up two actors, especially if they happen to randomly see one in person and get flustered, it is shockingly funny when a famous father mistakes a famous actor for his equally famous daughter. But that's what happened to Ron Howard.
Jessica Chastain revealed the humorous moment to AP in 2019, saying that she spotted Ron in a store, and her friend overheard him say, "I think I just saw Bryce," referring to his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard. Chastain also revealed that she and Bryce even took some time to compare each other's features when they met at the table read for "The Help."
Jeremy Allen White could play Gene Wilder in a biopic
Since he started acting at 15, Jeremy Allen White's career has transformed him into one of the biggest stars around. And while he played Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," there's another icon people think he should play: Willy Wonka himself, Gene Wilder.
White looks so much like Wilder that the "Shameless" actor even had to go on record during a 2023 Buzzfeed interview and say that he and the "Young Frankenstein" star aren't related. But fans can't be blamed for wondering. The two look so much alike it is almost surprising that White wasn't cast in the "Wonka" reboot.
Timothée Chalamet and Natalia Dyer could be siblings
With "Dune," "A Complete Unknown," and "Call Me By Your Name," Timothée Chalamet has become one of the biggest stars of his generation. At the same time, Natalia Dyer has starred in one of the biggest shows of her generation, "Stranger Things." But one thing people on social media find really strange is just how much the two actors look alike. From the eyes to the cheeks and chins, it is almost impossible to believe that Chalamet and Dyer aren't related. Dyer looks more like Chalamet than his own sister, Pauline Chalamet, does.