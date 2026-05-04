Side-By-Side Pics Of Celeb Look-Alikes That Had Us Seeing Double

It isn't uncommon to mix up celebrities. There are so many famous actors, musicians, politicians, and reality TV stars that keeping track of them all can get confusing. Even some of the biggest stars in the world can be mistaken for someone else. After all, the "Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in 2012 wasn't a big hit by accident, and those two actors don't even look all that much alike (but their names are easy to mix up). Sometimes, a little bit of makeup and a different hairstyle can turn a comedian like Tina Fey into the spitting image of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

But then there are celebrities who look so much alike, it's hard to believe they aren't related. There are a few that could be mistaken for twins, while others look so similar they were cast in movies to be one another's doppelgängers. For a few, the physical similarities to other famous stars made it hard for them to stand out at first, but their talents soon shone bright and made sure the world knew who they were. On at least one occasion, even a star's father wasn't sure which famous actor was his daughter.