Who Is Timothée Chalamet's Older Sister, Pauline?

Her brother Timothée Chalamet might be one of Hollywood's biggest current A-Listers, but Pauline Chalamet is a star in her own right. She is the firstborn of Marc Chalamet and Nicole Flender, and Timothée was born three years later. The French-American siblings have always been close and soon enough, they found themselves on the same career trajectory.

Timothée has dominated the industry in films like "Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women," and "Beautiful Boy." Pauline is better known for her TV career, most notably starring in the Mindy Kaling comedy series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls." While Timothée says the pair are the best of friends now, their relationship growing up included the conventional sibling rivalry. In an interview for "Little Women" shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Timothée admitted that Pauline would hide his shoes and make her desktop screen saver a photo where she was pulling her brother's hair. "Every time I went in her room, it was like I was suffering on her screen," he said laughing.

While we know everything there is about Timothée's incredible transformation from a New York City teenager to a once-in-a-generation actor, his sister keeps her life on the down low. Her story, however, is quite interesting.

