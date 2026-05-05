Why You Rarely Hear About Princess Margaret's Only Granddaughter

As siblings go, Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister couldn't have been more different. The beloved late monarch worked hard to be the model of dignity and decorum, while Princess Margaret became well known for her party days. The queen enjoyed a long and loving marriage to Prince Philip, but Margaret's romantic indiscretions and her short-lived marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones kept the tabloids busy for years. Their differences even extend to their heirs; whereas many of Elizabeth's eight grandchildren have become famous (or infamous) in their own right, Margaret's four have been far less public — particularly her only granddaughter.

Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones was born in May 2002, just three months after her namesake grandmother's death. Her name is a nod to both Margaret (whose middle name was Rose) and to her great-grandmother Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who also passed away shortly before her birth. Margarita's father is the princess's son David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon; she also has an older brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley.

As the granddaughter of the princess, Margarita does have a place in the royal line of succession. At this writing, she's the 28th in line to the throne; all the late queen's children and grandchildren take precedence in order of birth, followed by Margaret's family members. When Prince George becomes king and starts a family of his own, everyone will slip down a notch for every child he has. Margarita may not have the clout of her famous cousins, but she doesn't have their headaches, either. She's free to find her own path in life, and she has already gotten off to a fine start.