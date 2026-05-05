Why You Rarely Hear About Princess Margaret's Only Granddaughter
As siblings go, Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister couldn't have been more different. The beloved late monarch worked hard to be the model of dignity and decorum, while Princess Margaret became well known for her party days. The queen enjoyed a long and loving marriage to Prince Philip, but Margaret's romantic indiscretions and her short-lived marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones kept the tabloids busy for years. Their differences even extend to their heirs; whereas many of Elizabeth's eight grandchildren have become famous (or infamous) in their own right, Margaret's four have been far less public — particularly her only granddaughter.
Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones was born in May 2002, just three months after her namesake grandmother's death. Her name is a nod to both Margaret (whose middle name was Rose) and to her great-grandmother Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who also passed away shortly before her birth. Margarita's father is the princess's son David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon; she also has an older brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley.
As the granddaughter of the princess, Margarita does have a place in the royal line of succession. At this writing, she's the 28th in line to the throne; all the late queen's children and grandchildren take precedence in order of birth, followed by Margaret's family members. When Prince George becomes king and starts a family of his own, everyone will slip down a notch for every child he has. Margarita may not have the clout of her famous cousins, but she doesn't have their headaches, either. She's free to find her own path in life, and she has already gotten off to a fine start.
Margarita owns a unique namesake ring
Margarita Armstrong-Jones belongs to that fortunate subset of royals who get many of the privileges of the palace without the constant media scrutiny and endless schedule of responsibilities. For instance, she was one of the family members who served as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding when she was just eight years old. She and her family also got a prime viewing spot at King Charles III's coronation, and before that, at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Summertime invariably finds Margarita enjoying some leisure time at Balmoral, and Christmas means a standing invite to church services at Sandringham and lunch at Buckingham Palace.
When she's not socializing at official events, Margarita puts her creative side to work. Her grandfather, Antony Armstrong-Jones, was a photographer, and she studied the medium herself. "He really captures people's characters, whether it's with their facial expressions, where they are or what they are wearing — it's all very clever like that; he is definitely an inspiration," she said of her grandfather in a 2023 conversation with Tatler.
Margarita's other passion is jewelry design; she attended a prestigious design school in Paris, and in 2025, she took a three-month course at Italy's Alchimia Contemporary Jewellery School. Recalling how she used to collect rocks from her family's garden, she told The Guardian, "I came to love stones in their natural, raw state, and that eventually drew me to jewelry and the idea of creating with my hands." Margarita's own impressive jewelry collection includes one very precious piece: her grandmother's engagement ring. She was gifted the diamond and ruby piece on her 21st birthday. "It's a Marguerite shape, a particular floral motif, and just so beautiful," she told The Telegraph. "The fact that it shares our name made it feel very magical."