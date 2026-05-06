How Bindi Irwin's Makeup Routine Has Changed Over The Years

Being the daughter of the Crocodile Hunter (the late Steve Irwin) has put Bindi Irwin in the public eye since she was a baby. She has had an incredible transformation through the years since, from starring on her own TV series to helping run the Australia Zoo. Bindi also got married to husband Chandler Powell in 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in 2021. Through it all, her dedication to wildlife conservation has never wavered — but her makeup routine certainly has.

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In a picture taken at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on November 9, 2019, on the left, Bindi shows off a light pink lip color, subtle mascara and blush, and thin eyebrows. Her makeup is understated and looks youthful to match her young face (after all, she was only 21 at the time). Compared to the picture on the right, from the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on May 6, 2023, Bindi's makeup looks so different. Here, it is much more professional, like someone helped her to expertly apply foundation to glow under the bright lights of the red carpet. Plus, the mauve lipstick, darker mascara, brighter blush, and filled-out eyebrows complete the grown-up look.