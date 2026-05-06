How Bindi Irwin's Makeup Routine Has Changed Over The Years
Being the daughter of the Crocodile Hunter (the late Steve Irwin) has put Bindi Irwin in the public eye since she was a baby. She has had an incredible transformation through the years since, from starring on her own TV series to helping run the Australia Zoo. Bindi also got married to husband Chandler Powell in 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in 2021. Through it all, her dedication to wildlife conservation has never wavered — but her makeup routine certainly has.
In a picture taken at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on November 9, 2019, on the left, Bindi shows off a light pink lip color, subtle mascara and blush, and thin eyebrows. Her makeup is understated and looks youthful to match her young face (after all, she was only 21 at the time). Compared to the picture on the right, from the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on May 6, 2023, Bindi's makeup looks so different. Here, it is much more professional, like someone helped her to expertly apply foundation to glow under the bright lights of the red carpet. Plus, the mauve lipstick, darker mascara, brighter blush, and filled-out eyebrows complete the grown-up look.
Bindi Irwin often changes her makeup, depending on what she's doing
Bindi Irwin changes the way she wears makeup to adapt to her unique lifestyle. For example, when she temporarily left her family's famous zoo to support her brother, Robert Irwin, on "Dancing With the Stars" in Los Angeles in 2025, she often seemed to have her hair and makeup professionally done (like the picture on the above-left). But when she is traveling, hanging out with family, or working at Australia Zoo, she often wears little-to-no-makeup (such as the photo with her mom, Terri Irwin, above-right). Of course, she looks gorgeous either way.
Even though she is fabulous when all glammed up, Bindi doesn't prefer her full-face-of-makeup look. While being interviewed by Kylie Kelce for the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Bindi revealed, "I do not like getting dressed up for fancy events. I like wearing khaki 'cause we always say, 'Khaki is not just a color, it's an attitude.'" Bindi shared that she loves cozier clothes, like pajamas or plaid. She added, "I am not fond of having to put on makeup and a dress and shave my legs. ... Why do I have to put on pretty clothes? And, ugh!" She may be famous, but Bindi seems to live a relatively normal life.