Why Bindi Irwin Decided To Leave Her Family's Famous Zoo Behind

Following the tragic death of their father, Steve Irwin, in 2006, siblings Bindi and Robert Irwin have followed in the Crocodile Hunter's footsteps by becoming conservationists, zookeepers, and even reality TV stars. Bindi, in particular, has become quite a name in the wildlife field, and has called her family's zoo — the Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland — home for much of her life. In the summer of 2025, however, Bindi bid farewell to the zoo, even if it wasn't so much a "goodbye" as a "see you later." And as you might expect, the reason for the temporary move has everything to do with family.

In late August 2025, Bindi took to Instagram to confirm that she and her family had moved to Los Angeles for what would be a three-month period in order to support her younger brother Robert during his run on "Dancing with the Stars." Though Bindi, a former "DWTS" contestant in her own right, made it fairly clear that she would be returning to the Australia Zoo eventually, the decision to leave it behind was evidently still a tough one. "The whole family decided to make the move," an alleged insider told RadarOnline in October 2025, adding, "It wasn't an easy decision."

On that note, Robert's own reasons for taking on Hollywood are fairly sad – and once again, it all goes back to the Australia Zoo. According to a report published in The Globe in September 2025, Robert's "DWTS" role has a lot riding on it financially for the Irwin family and their business. "The last few years have been very tough," a source told the outlet, adding, "The family's Australia Zoo has struggled a fair amount, but COVID really took a toll and they've been trying their darndest to climb out of debt."