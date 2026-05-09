Whatever Happened To Marion Ross After Happy Days Came To An End?
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Between 1974 and 1984, Marion Ross played Marion Cunningham in hundreds of episodes of "Happy Days," cementing her identity as an iconic cultural figure. Thanks to decades of reruns of the show and periodic "Happy Days" reunions, both online and in person, it's hard to separate Ross from this role. In addition, Jim Meskimen, Ross' son, has noticed that many fans formed a personal bond with Ross. "They usually say two things — they say, 'I love your mom,' which is great, and then they say, 'I feel like she raised me,'" Meskimen remarked when he sat down to interview Ross in 2020 (via YouTube). While Ross was honored, she was also quick to admit that her real-life parenting style wasn't so carefree.
Back when Ross was putting in an iconic performance on "Happy Days," she wasn't as content behind the scenes. "I was divorced, and my life was very complicated," Ross recalled to the New York Post in 2020. Even with the benefit of a steady job, Ross still had to contend with the difficulties of being a single mom and raising her two kids. Things have changed a lot since then. What happened to this '70s sitcom mom?
While we have sadly lost several actors from "Happy Days" over the years, including Ross' onscreen spouse, Tom Bosley, Ross and her fans around the world celebrated her 97th birthday in October 2025. Meskimen shared a pic of his mom blowing out her candles on his Instagram page at the time. Although she may not be in the spotlight these days, Ross has nonetheless kept busy throughout the past four decades.
Marion Ross added to her acting credits, from The Love Boat to SpongeBob
Marion Ross continued to work in the television industry after "Happy Days" went off the air in 1984. She popped up on a number of hit shows, including "Night Court" and "MacGyver," and returned to a show she had previously guest starred on, "The Love Boat," for two seasons. Ross had a career resurgence in the 1990s, earning Emmy nominations for leading the series "Brooklyn Bridge" and guest starring in "Touched by an Angel," along with garnering a Golden Globe nom for the 1996 film "The Evening Star." She was also cast in a recurring role as the titular character's mother on "The Drew Carey Show" and appeared as one of the Gilmores in "The Gilmore Girls."
Ross even reprised her iconic "Happy Days" character on "Family Guy," part of the successful career she found in the 21st century as a voice actor, which also included voicing SpongeBob's grandmother on "SpongeBob SquarePants." This role caused a new generation of fans to feel a different sort of starstruck when they met Ross IRL. "They will turn around shaking all over and show me their SpongeBob underwear. Isn't that something?" Ross remarked to The Los Angeles Times in 2009.
Ross proved herself to be a woman of many talents. She performed onstage in some plays that were about as far from "Happy Days" and cartoons as one can imagine, including "Long Days' Journey Into Night" and "The Glass Menagerie," and had a hit Broadway run in "Arsenic and Old Lace." Despite declaring her retirement in 2018, the actor's credits kept accumulating, like when she did the star-studded "Senior Entourage" movie with fellow legends Ed Asner and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Marion Ross spends time with her loving family
Maron Ross has also gotten personal in front of the camera. During a 2024 interview on "Lifestyle with Roy Ice," Marion Ross seemingly held nothing back as she spoke about her first husband, Freeman Meskimen. His struggles with alcohol, negative reaction to her pregnancy, and other issues led to their divorce in 1969, and Ross quickly faced some significant financial stresses.
"There wasn't enough money," Ross remarked to her son, Jim Meskimen, during a 2020 interview on his YouTube channel. "I had to rent out ... one of the bedrooms." Fortunately, between her success on "Happy Days" and all the subsequent work, Ross turned her finances around. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marion Ross has accrued $10 million -– quite an impressive chunk of change. The longtime actor used some of her cash towards her home in the San Fernando Valley, aptly named "Happy Days Farm."
Ross and her beloved second husband, Paul Michael — an actor who passed away in 2011 after 23 years of marriage — often used the farm for rehearsals and to celebrate special occasions together. In more recent years, Ross has often been the guest of honor in her own home, and she and her family have celebrated her 90s in style. When Ross turned 95, Meskimen presented his mom with a bouquet while she donned a light-up tiara in her kitchen. The following year, he serenaded her with an original song while his co-writer, Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, accompanied him on Ross' grand piano.
Ross' long career continues to support her lifestyle. During a 2022 appearance on "Classic Conversations with Jeff Dwoskin," Ross commented that she'd just received four residual checks in the mail that day.
Marion Ross became an author
In 2018, Marion Ross published her memoir, "My Days: Happy and Otherwise." Since the book arrived months ahead of her 90th birthday, Ross had many decades of material to pull from. Rather than just a chronological account, however, Ross noted in the book's prologue that she wanted to make it a collaborative effort. Not only did Ross include insights from her former "Happy Days" castmates, she also had a co-author, David Laurell, to assist her in gathering and shaping the story.
Although the role of author hadn't been on Ross' bucket list, she eventually warmed to the idea. "I had to be talked into writing the book by my family but now I'm having fun discussing it," Ross informed Boomer Magazine after her memoir's publication. This seemed a bit of an understatement, based on behind-the-scenes video shared by her son, Jim Meskimen (via YouTube). Ross was all bubbly backstage as she hugged her granddaughter (and fellow actor), Taylor Meskimen. "I'm going to tell them everything," Ross vowed, "All the bad stuff." The footage then cut abruptly, returning midway through Ross telling a juicy story about when she uttered an accidental expletive on live TV.
Ross' lighthearted antics also kept up fans' spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with her son and granddaughter, she participated in a YouTube series called "What Would Marion Do?" Ross speculated about all kinds of zany questions in the web series, including time travel preferences and how she'd handle an unexpected $100,000 windfall.