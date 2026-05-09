Whatever Happened To Marion Ross After Happy Days Came To An End?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between 1974 and 1984, Marion Ross played Marion Cunningham in hundreds of episodes of "Happy Days," cementing her identity as an iconic cultural figure. Thanks to decades of reruns of the show and periodic "Happy Days" reunions, both online and in person, it's hard to separate Ross from this role. In addition, Jim Meskimen, Ross' son, has noticed that many fans formed a personal bond with Ross. "They usually say two things — they say, 'I love your mom,' which is great, and then they say, 'I feel like she raised me,'" Meskimen remarked when he sat down to interview Ross in 2020 (via YouTube). While Ross was honored, she was also quick to admit that her real-life parenting style wasn't so carefree.

Back when Ross was putting in an iconic performance on "Happy Days," she wasn't as content behind the scenes. "I was divorced, and my life was very complicated," Ross recalled to the New York Post in 2020. Even with the benefit of a steady job, Ross still had to contend with the difficulties of being a single mom and raising her two kids. Things have changed a lot since then. What happened to this '70s sitcom mom?

While we have sadly lost several actors from "Happy Days" over the years, including Ross' onscreen spouse, Tom Bosley, Ross and her fans around the world celebrated her 97th birthday in October 2025. Meskimen shared a pic of his mom blowing out her candles on his Instagram page at the time. Although she may not be in the spotlight these days, Ross has nonetheless kept busy throughout the past four decades.