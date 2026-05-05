'I Made Some Crashingly Stupid Mistakes': Hayley Mills Talks About Growing Up Famous

You can almost tell how old someone is based on who they think is the star of "The Parent Trap." Younger generations are likely to think of Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the 1998 version, while older generations think of Hayley Mills, the star of the 1961 version. Mills was a big Disney star in her youth; along with "The Parent Trap," she was in "Pollyanna," "In Search of the Castaways," and more. Like many child stars, Mills had a hard time adjusting to life as an adult. Thankfully she wasn't one of the child stars who tragically died young, but life wasn't exactly smooth sailing. On an episode of "The Rosebud Podcast," Mills discussed some of her past choices. "I made some crashingly stupid mistakes," she said.

Once her Disney contract was done, things got really challenging for Mills. "I didn't have a sensible enough sense of my career and what I ought to be doing," she revealed on "The Rosebud Podcast," adding, "but I didn't want to do more Disney movies. I wanted to spread my wings and have a greater choice and not be limited by that."

Even when Mills stopped working for Disney, the company still held her back in a way. "I found it awfully difficult to get both feet into womanhood because there was a part of me that didn't want to disappoint people that [think], 'Oh, she's not that cute little girl anymore, she's what?' I didn't know," Mills admitted. All of us can recognize the challenges of becoming someone different as you grow up, but most of us don't have the added pressure of figuring it out in the public eye.