Child Stars Who Tragically Died Young

Cameron Boyce found fame as a kid on The Disney Channel. In addition to starring on shows like "Jessie," he led the channel's ultra-successful "Descendants" franchise as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. He reprised the character in two sequels; while promoting "Descendants 3," Boyce mused that his character had gone on quite the journey. "The old adage is 'Don't judge a book by its cover,'" he said (via USA Today). "Let someone really be who they are. And it's a cool thing that we tell."

Boyce died on July 6, 2019, at only 20 years old, before the release of the final "Descendants" film. He had epilepsy, and that night he had a fatal seizure in his sleep. In an essay for "Good Morning America," his mother drew attention to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, the name for that final seizure. "These past 10 months have been life-changing for me in a way that is beyond words," she wrote. "You can't compare it to anything because it is a trauma that is dissimilar to anything in the world. It has created a gaping hole that is raw and gut-wrenching."

Boyce's Disney Channel castmates paid tribute to him, too. During a "Jessie" cast reunion hosted by "Stars In the House," co-star Peyton List talked about her friendship with Boyce. "He made me such a better person," she said. "He was younger than me and he would teach me something every day."