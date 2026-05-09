Frasier's Jane Leeves Was A Recurring Guest Star On Another Iconic '90s Sitcom

Depending on your age, if you know British actor Jane Leeves from anything, it's most likely her role as Daphne Moon on the beloved NBC sitcom "Frasier." Daphne was a major player in all 11 seasons of the show, from 1993 to 2004, originally being introduced as a live-in housekeeper for the titular protagonist, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), and eventually developing a fan-favorite romance with his lovable brother, Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). However, in addition to her star-making turn on "Frasier," Leeves also had a semi-recurring role in another iconic sitcom that was dominating the airwaves on the exact same network, at the exact same time.

"Seinfeld" originally premiered on NBC in 1989, though Leeves' history with the show began in 1992, during Season 4. She appeared in three episodes that season as Marla Penny, a woman who dated lead character Jerry Seinfeld (who hates watching his self-titled sitcom) for a short while. But although Leeves' time on the "show about nothing" was brief, it definitely made an impact. While speaking to the Sun Sentinel in 1994, the actor shared a humorous anecdote about how a fellow patient at her doctor's office had recognized her as Marla, but not Daphne.

Notably, Leeves later reprised her role for the "Seinfeld" series finale in 1998, by which point "Frasier" had already made its own mark on the TV landscape. But while Daphne and Niles ultimately got their happy ending, Leeves' career most certainly did not end with the Grammer-led "Cheers" spinoff.