Why Prince Harry Was Reportedly 'Very Sad' For His Children On Princess Charlotte's Birthday

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has dropped quite a few hints that he may be ready to mend fences with the royal family over the past few years. His reported reaction to his niece's recent birthday seems like yet another sign. Harry's choice to leave royal life certainly impacted his relationship with William, Prince of Wales' children. And, apparently, he's beginning to worry about the impact this may be having on his own kids.

For her 11th birthday on May 2, Princess Charlotte appeared in a new photo, which the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared with the caption, "Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" Charlotte looks particularly grown up in the photo, and she surely looks very different from when Harry likely last saw her in person before moving across the pond in 2020. Today, Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, is 12 years old, and her little brother, Prince Louis, is 8. While they're a bit younger, Harry's children are growing up, too. Prince Archie turned 7 on May 6, and Princess Lilibet is 4. At those ages, it's easy to imagine that the cousins might all be close if their parents were on better terms. This apparently isn't lost on Harry — especially when he saw Charlotte's new photo. A friend of the former royal told the Daily Mail, "Archie and Lili are having a lovely time in California, but Harry is very sad that they are missing out on life with the rest of their family."