'Loving Friendship': Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon Proved Breakups Don't Have To Be Messy
In 1983, "The Blues Brothers" star Dan Aykroyd went from "soul man" to "family man" when he married "Doctor Detroit" and "Twilight Zone: The Movie" co-star Donna Dixon. The celebrity couple appeared together in "Spies Like Us," "The Couch Trip," and "Exit to Eden" too. They also welcomed three daughters, who were born between 1989 and 1998. In April 2022, however, Aykroyd and Dixon announced that they were going their separate ways after nearly 40 years of marriage. But the way the A-listers went about ending their romantic relationship proves once and for all that, contrary to what the movies may tell you, breakups don't have to be devastating, or even messy.
The initial joint statement Aykroyd and Dixon put out through People made it clear that there was zero animosity between them. It even explained that while the two stars would no longer be living as husband and wife, they had absolutely no plans to formally divorce each other any time soon. "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship," the statement read in part. Since then, it seems that Aykroyd and Dixon have stuck by their word. After all, they may be separated, but they're still very much present in each other's lives, sometimes even sharing a house.
Dan Aykroyd still stays at Donna Dixon's place sometimes
One of the last times Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon made a public appearance as a couple was back in 2016 — six years before announcing their separation. They were photographed together on the red carpet for the all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, which premiered that year. "Saturday Night Live" original cast-member Aykroyd, who co-wrote and starred in the original "Ghostbusters," did not reprise his role as Dr. Raymond Stantz in the 2016 film, though he did serve as an executive producer and made a cameo as a taxi driver. Aykroyd later returned as Ray in 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and Dixon was photographed at the premiere that November, albeit without her husband on her arm this time.
Five months later, their breakup came to light. But movie premieres are one thing. And from the sounds of things, the exes continue to show up for each other as friends in ways that actually matter. In a 2024 interview with Parade, for example, Aykroyd explained that he and Dixon are always willing to share space when he finds himself in her neck of the woods. The comedy icon even still referred to her as his wife. "Donna, my wife, lives in Los Angeles. We don't live together full-time anymore. But I get to visit her magnificent home and be with our three daughters: Danielle, Belle and Stella," the "My Girl" alum said. "I'm kind of a nomad," Aykroyd continued, noting that he also has homes elsewhere.