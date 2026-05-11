'Loving Friendship': Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon Proved Breakups Don't Have To Be Messy

In 1983, "The Blues Brothers" star Dan Aykroyd went from "soul man" to "family man" when he married "Doctor Detroit" and "Twilight Zone: The Movie" co-star Donna Dixon. The celebrity couple appeared together in "Spies Like Us," "The Couch Trip," and "Exit to Eden" too. They also welcomed three daughters, who were born between 1989 and 1998. In April 2022, however, Aykroyd and Dixon announced that they were going their separate ways after nearly 40 years of marriage. But the way the A-listers went about ending their romantic relationship proves once and for all that, contrary to what the movies may tell you, breakups don't have to be devastating, or even messy.

The initial joint statement Aykroyd and Dixon put out through People made it clear that there was zero animosity between them. It even explained that while the two stars would no longer be living as husband and wife, they had absolutely no plans to formally divorce each other any time soon. "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship," the statement read in part. Since then, it seems that Aykroyd and Dixon have stuck by their word. After all, they may be separated, but they're still very much present in each other's lives, sometimes even sharing a house.