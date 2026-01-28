Whatever Happened To The Original Cast Of Saturday Night Live?

Love it or hate it, "Saturday Night Live" is an institution that's been impacting culture for over 50 years. The show has given the world countless spot-on impressions, featured some of the most powerful politicians in modern American history, racked up more Emmy nominations than any other show on television, and started the careers of some of the most influential writers and performers in entertainment, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Adam Sandler, and Amy Poehler. Without "SNL," the world wouldn't have access to some of the best Kate McKinnon transformations, and there might not have been drama between Elon Musk and Chloe Fineman. And it would be criminal not to mention all the late night hosts that got their start on "SNL."

But none of that would've been possible without the inimitable original cast. In 1975, Lorne Michaels gathered a group of some of the funniest people to ever live, and they didn't just make audiences laugh week after week or add another credit that would eventually be included on their IMDb. That group of people changed the world as we know it, and their contributions to society are still felt today. But "SNL" wasn't the end-all, be-all for that original cast. They all moved on from the show eventually. Here's what happened to the original cast of "Saturday Night Live."