David Attenborough Photos That Celebrate His 100 Years On Earth

One of the world's most famous voices is officially 100 years old. On May 8, 2026, documentarian and naturalist Sir David Attenborough celebrated a milestone birthday, and it inspired many of his fans to look back on his long and incredible career. For decades, Attenborough has lent his notoriously soothing voice and incredible knowledge to documentaries about nature and conservation. And, he's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

"I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas," Attenborough said in a message the day ahead of his big day, per The Guardian. "I simply can't reply to each of you all separately, but I would like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages," he added. It's clear that many people are reaching out to the star to express love and gratitude for all he has accomplished. So, what better time to take a look back at the career that has led up to this legendary birthday?