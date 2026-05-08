David Attenborough Photos That Celebrate His 100 Years On Earth
One of the world's most famous voices is officially 100 years old. On May 8, 2026, documentarian and naturalist Sir David Attenborough celebrated a milestone birthday, and it inspired many of his fans to look back on his long and incredible career. For decades, Attenborough has lent his notoriously soothing voice and incredible knowledge to documentaries about nature and conservation. And, he's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
"I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas," Attenborough said in a message the day ahead of his big day, per The Guardian. "I simply can't reply to each of you all separately, but I would like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages," he added. It's clear that many people are reaching out to the star to express love and gratitude for all he has accomplished. So, what better time to take a look back at the career that has led up to this legendary birthday?
He was already bonding with animals in the '60s
The career David Attenborough has built for himself clearly all stemmed from his love of animals. Over six decades ago in 1961, the star had already found his calling. He was presenting nature documentaries for BBC's "Zoo Quest" at the time. For one installment titled "Zoo Quest to Madagascar," Attenborough, who was in his 30s, headed to the London Zoo to get acquainted with a lemur who had been brought in from the island. And, it's clear that he was already in his element among animal friends.
Educating about nature has always been his passion
Back in 1980, the London Zoo's educational tour program's millionth visitor became a very lucky winner. The 12-year-old received a signed copy of "Life on Earth" by David Attenborough, as well as some zoo time with the author himself. This photo shows Attenborough chatting with the prize recipient, as well as one of the llama residents at the zoo. Attenborough seemingly felt right at home — educating about animals and spending some time with the subjects, too.
He added author to his resume
Most folks know David Attenborough best for his documentaries. Yet, some may know him better as an author. As of writing, Attenborough has penned nearly 30 books over the course of his career — an accomplishment few can boast about. He published books for the "Zoo Quest" series as well, and in 1979, released both the "Life on Earth" book and documentary. A photo of Attenborough from 1985 shows him at a book signing in Sydney, Australia, with "Zoo Quest for a Dragon" and "The Living Planet."
He took a lot of interest in a baby salt water crocodile
While promoting his series "The Life of Mammals" in 2003, David Attenborough headed to Australia's Sydney Taronga Zoo. A photo of him holding a baby salt water crocodile shows that in his late 70s, not much had changed since he was photographed getting up close and personal with animals decades earlier. His interest in and compassion for a tiny, scaly new acquaintance is easy for anyone to spot in this pic.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough was named after the legend
One of the Natural Environment Research Council's research ships bears the name of Sir David Attenborough. In 2016, it was announced that the ship would be called the RRS Sir David Attenborough, and the man himself was photographed at the keel-laying ceremony.
Three years later, Attenborough was in attendance for another very important event: the official naming ceremony of the vessel, before it set sail for the polar regions. During the speech he gave at the event, Attenborough said, "It is the greatest possible honour that this marvellous ship should carry my name," per the British Antarctic Territory.
He became a Knight Grand Cross
In 1985, David Attenborough was added to the exclusive list of celebs who have been knighted, courtesy of Queen Elizabeth II. A whopping almost four decades after that in 2022, he received a new honor: a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George. Of course, being knighted is a serious honor. Yet, a Knight Grand Cross is a significantly more impressive feat. It's the highest position in the Order of the British Empire, and fewer than 200 people have claimed this special title as of writing.
He posed with the king at his documentary premiere
Attending the world premiere of your film is a surreal feat for almost anyone. Doing it at 98 years old is even more so. David Attenborough did exactly this at the 2025 premiere of "Ocean with David Attenborough" just two days ahead of his 99th birthday. Thanks to his longstanding relationship with the royal family, Attenborough posed alongside King Charles III at London's Royal Festival Hall. The film went on to earn many accolades, including taking home the 2025 Critics' Choice Documentary Award for the best science/nature documentary.