Inside The Royal Family's Relationship With David Attenborough

When it comes to living British icons, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more renowned than broadcaster and wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough — well, unless you were looking at the royal family, that is. For decades, Attenborough has been famously entwined with the monarchy, supporting their environmental causes and working with them on various media projects. But Attenborough's relationship with the monarchy isn't just professional: it's also personal. The nature enthusiast met Queen Elizabeth II during his early days in the broadcasting industry, and a beautiful friendship soon unfolded.

Attenborough made his broadcasting debut in 1954, when the naturalist hosted a BBC docuseries called "Zoo Quest." With his legendary voice and unabashed zeal for the natural world, he became a global sensation. Nowadays, Attenborough is known for his groundbreaking work on television series like "The Blue Planet," "The Life of Mammals," and "Planet Earth."

Through the decades, Attenborough's relationship with the royal family has continued to grow — some might even say they go together like tea and crumpets. And although Attenborough is internationally beloved, the royals remain his biggest fans. At the 2016 Tusk Conservation Awards, Prince William lauded Attenborough and championed the impact of his filmography. As reported by The Telegraph, the prince told the audience, "There is one person here tonight who has done more than almost anyone else to 'play his part' — someone who has literally gone to the ends of the earth to showcase the beauty of our planet's wildlife and the critical need for us to preserve it."

