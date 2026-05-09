William & Kate Go Old School With Their Style For Buckingham Palace Garden Party: 'Refreshing'

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have often coordinated their looks over the years, but their latest outing really turned heads as the royals stepped out on May 8 for their annual Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with an old-school fashion moment that reminded us why they are style icons. Fans called the look "refreshing" on X, and it's easy to see why.

In pictures from the event, Kate Middleton wore a fitted cream top with a flower broach and a tiny matching belt around her waist. She paired this with a flowy cream skirt with black polka dots, a black-and-cream sunhat, and a tan clutch. She honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her pearl bracelet, and she honored the late Queen Elizabeth II with her Bahrain pearl drop earrings, according to People, giving her outfit even more meaning.

Prince William matched Kate's timeless fashion with an old school long, black jacket over a light gray vest and red tie, with a red flower pinned to his lapel. He wore dark gray dress pants and a black top hat as he walked with his wife, holding a black umbrella in one hand and looking every bit the dapper gentleman he is.