William & Kate's Garden Party Look Gives Willy Wonka Meets Kentucky Derby

The royals love a shindig, even if they have to follow weird rules for garden parties, but William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' latest jamboree wins the award for Most Bizarre. Their official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos and videos from their May 2025 Garden Party, with the caption, "Lovely to meet so many inspiring guests from all over the UK at today's Garden Party!" While it looks like attendees had a great time, we can't stop wondering about the hosts' outfits.

Prince William is channeling Willy Wonka with his top hat and umbrella, which he used as a cane (too bad he didn't do a somersault when he made his entrance), and Kate Middleton looks like she's ready to attend the Kentucky Derby, oversized headwear and all. We truly hope Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales all roasted their parents' fashion choices before they left for the party.

At least Middleton ditched her overused bow obsession this time, unlike with her VE Day outfit earlier this month. She was completely bow free, meaning no belted bow, hat bow, or ridiculous hair bow. However, Middleton's over-the-top headwear didn't allow her to embrace her signature hairstyle: bouncy curls and shiny waves.