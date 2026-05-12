Marilyn Monroe Took Being A Step-Parent Seriously And 'Wanted Them To Feel That They Knew Me'

During her short life, Marilyn Monroe never got the chance to be a biological mother — she did, however, get plenty of experience mothering her stepchildren. According to The Marilyn Monroe Collection, Monroe was known to be pregnant three times: once in 1956, while filming "The Prince and The Showgirl;" once in 1957; and once in 1958, while filming "Some Like It Hot." All three of these ended in miscarriage. Despite not having biological children, Monroe treated her stepchildren like family, and all of their phone numbers were discovered in her final address book from 1962. She also seemed dedicated to being as open as possible with her stepkids so they would "feel that they knew" her outside of tabloid gossip, according to an unearthed interview.

The "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" star, who died at 36, opened up about how important her stepkids were to her in a conversation with Life magazine's Richard Meryman, the final interview before her death, originally published in part on August 3, 1962. The conversation was published in full for the first time in the book, "Marilyn: The Lost Photographs, The Last Interview," on May 12, 2026. In an excerpt of the book (via People), Monroe shared that she occasionally wished she could just be a mother and wife. "Sometimes I think all I've ever wanted in the world is to settle for being a happily married woman with a wonderful family, but I don't think I would trade that for what I've learned," she said.

Monroe added that when she was married, she had to "take into consideration the other person, my husband ... [and] most particularly, my stepchildren." Monroe went on, "I always wanted them to feel that they knew me as myself, whatever they might read or hear."