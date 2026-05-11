Then & Now: What Total Eclipse Of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Looks Like Today

It seems like only yesterday that you couldn't turn on a top-40 radio station without hearing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" (whose origin story is bizarre, to say the least). But in the blink of a bright eye, the megahit turned 40 in 2023. As for the singer herself, Bonnie Tyler is "recuperating" after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal, in early May 2026. The latest update came from the singer's reps, on her website, on May 8. They thanked fans for the "incredible outpouring of love and well wishes," and explained, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please."

It was a shocking development in the Welsh artist's thriving career. Tyler had just recently released two new singles, "Only Love" and "One World One Home," which was featured in the documentary "HOMELESS." She was also in the midst of a European tour that was scheduled to take her right through to the end of the year. At nearly 75, the '80s icon maintains not only the youthful look of her "Eclipse" days, but her attitude as well.

Shortly before turning 70, Tyler gave an interview to Vimeo during which she was asked how she felt about the milestone. "I remember asking my mother when she was in her 70s, 'What's it like when you were in your 70s, Mom?' 'I only feel I'm in my 30s,'" the legendary singer recalled. "So I'm like my mother. I think I'm in my 40s. I think I've done so much in my life [...] I'm 69 at the moment, but in my head I'm in my 40s."