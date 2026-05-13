Bob Denver & Wife Dreama's Relationship Before Marriage Was A 'Battle'

Trigger warning: The following article contains discussion of alcohol abuse.

Late actor Bob Denver is best known for his role as Willy Gilligan, the titular character on "Gilligan's Island," which was one of the sitcoms that defined American pop culture in the 1960s. To that end, you may be aware of the fact that Bob Denver famously went to bat for "Gilligan's Island" co-star Dawn Wells behind the scenes. But Denver's life was occasionally tumultuous offscreen too. The beloved actor was married four times in his life, with by far his longest marriage being to fourth wife Dreama Perry, whom Denver was with from 1979 right up until his death in 2005. According to Perry, however, the years leading up to their union were tough, largely owing to his concerning drinking habits.

"I didn't think of him as an alcoholic, but he drank way too much, and that was a battle," Perry explained to Fox News in 2012. "Maybe it was alcoholism. Bob was a shy person and for him to have public adulation was odd. I left so many times and he would come and get me. I was so crazy about him and the problem seemed insurmountable in the beginning. But something inside me told me that if I stuck it out he would see that our relationship was more important than a vodka bottle." The mounting tension between them culminated in one final big, blowout argument. After that, though, everything was smooth sailing for their romance. "My feeling was if [drinking] was an escape, there was nothing to escape from anymore. [...] Once he understood that, life became much happier," she said.

