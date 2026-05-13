Bob Denver & Wife Dreama's Relationship Before Marriage Was A 'Battle'
Trigger warning: The following article contains discussion of alcohol abuse.
Late actor Bob Denver is best known for his role as Willy Gilligan, the titular character on "Gilligan's Island," which was one of the sitcoms that defined American pop culture in the 1960s. To that end, you may be aware of the fact that Bob Denver famously went to bat for "Gilligan's Island" co-star Dawn Wells behind the scenes. But Denver's life was occasionally tumultuous offscreen too. The beloved actor was married four times in his life, with by far his longest marriage being to fourth wife Dreama Perry, whom Denver was with from 1979 right up until his death in 2005. According to Perry, however, the years leading up to their union were tough, largely owing to his concerning drinking habits.
"I didn't think of him as an alcoholic, but he drank way too much, and that was a battle," Perry explained to Fox News in 2012. "Maybe it was alcoholism. Bob was a shy person and for him to have public adulation was odd. I left so many times and he would come and get me. I was so crazy about him and the problem seemed insurmountable in the beginning. But something inside me told me that if I stuck it out he would see that our relationship was more important than a vodka bottle." The mounting tension between them culminated in one final big, blowout argument. After that, though, everything was smooth sailing for their romance. "My feeling was if [drinking] was an escape, there was nothing to escape from anymore. [...] Once he understood that, life became much happier," she said.
The heartwarming way Bob Denver spent his final years
Though Bob Denver was able to get his drinking under control and build a lasting marriage with fourth wife Dreama Perry, the couple still faced their fair share of challenges. In his later years, much of the TV star's time was dedicated to his and Perry's joint efforts to raise their son, who is autistic and has high-support needs. As Perry explained during her 2012 interview with Fox News, contrary to what Denver's fans may assume, the actor wasn't especially wealthy. "We struggled financially, physically, emotionally like anybody else," she clarified. Even still, the "Gilligan's Island" star went on to form the Denver Foundation, which seeks to help people with similar disabilities.
Perry took over the foundation following her husband's death, though she acknowledged to Celebrity Parents Magazine in 2021 that she found the task daunting at first. "Bob had much bigger goals than I did," Perry pointed out. "The original intent was to build an assisted living home to house people like our son. When Bob died, the thought of taking over the Foundation was so overwhelming to me. Today, I run it, along with [his radio station] Little Buddy Radio." These days, she remains dedicated to doing right by Denver. "I knew that the best way to celebrate Bob's life was to live my life to the fullest," Perry shared, later adding, "Of course, there will never be another Bob, not even if I live to be 1,000. So now, I will now purposely say yes to something that scares me."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).