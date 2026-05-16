Sally Field Credits This Hollywood Legend For Helping Save Her Career
Sally Field has been a Hollywood staple for decades. She appeared in blockbusters like "Forrest Gump," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Steel Magnolias," and won two Oscars — one of her acceptance speeches even gave us the oft-repeated (and frequently misquoted), "You like me, you really, really like me," phrase which Sally Field hates hearing people use. While now a veritable fixture onscreen, there was a time when the actor couldn't find work. Turns out, it was none other than Jack Nicholson who helped break her out of her slump.
The boost from Nicholson came after Field starred in the TV show "The Flying Nun," as Sister Bertrille, the titular flying nun, from 1967 to 1970. Not only did Field openly dislike the role but it apparently put her in a box for producers. The Oscar winner told People in 2026 that after starring in it, she "couldn't get in a room to audition. I couldn't get on the list. They thought they already knew what I was. 'No, thanks. We don't want any of that.'"
In the wake of her career dip and with the goal to hone her craft, Field took classes at The Actors Studio, led by Lee Strasberg, who was famous for his Method acting technique. "Everybody used to come," Field shared. "It was packed. You couldn't get in." Nicholson was one of those actors at the classes, and while he was there, he was watching her work. The "Batman" star was reportedly so impressed with what he saw that he even referred to Field as "an undiscovered talent" to casting directors for the movie "Stay Hungry."
Sally Field has worked for decades at a career that has helped her understand herself more
It was Jack Nicholson's nudge to the casting team that helped Sally Field get a meeting with them. They clearly agreed with his assessment as the "Flying Nun" star ultimately scored the co-leading role of Mary Tate Farnsworth opposite heavy hitters Jeff Bridges and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The movie came out in 1976, and while it wasn't the most well-reviewed film, it clearly gave producers a new perspective on Field's acting abilities. The role helped get her out of TV sitcoms and into the movies which, as Field proudly told Parade in 2026, had always been a big career goal. And, just a few years later in 1979, she had the starring role in "Norma Rae," which earned Field her first Oscar.
With her desire to be on the big screen, you might assume that she would just take any role that came her way. But Sally Field famously turned down the chance to star in classic movie "The First Wives Club" because she felt there was "more" for older women to say. Even with a leading role on the line, the actor refused to compromise her values. Field always wanted to perform. As she detailed, of her career aspirations, "It is my language with myself. It is how I have learned who I am, and I'm continuing to learn who I am." That exploration has continued into her late 70s, with the 2026 Netflix movie "Remarkably Bright Creatures," and she shows no signs of stopping. Our thanks (and hers, we assume) go out to Nicholson for helping kickstart a career that's given us so many great roles.