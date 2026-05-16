Sally Field Credits This Hollywood Legend For Helping Save Her Career

Sally Field has been a Hollywood staple for decades. She appeared in blockbusters like "Forrest Gump," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Steel Magnolias," and won two Oscars — one of her acceptance speeches even gave us the oft-repeated (and frequently misquoted), "You like me, you really, really like me," phrase which Sally Field hates hearing people use. While now a veritable fixture onscreen, there was a time when the actor couldn't find work. Turns out, it was none other than Jack Nicholson who helped break her out of her slump.

The boost from Nicholson came after Field starred in the TV show "The Flying Nun," as Sister Bertrille, the titular flying nun, from 1967 to 1970. Not only did Field openly dislike the role but it apparently put her in a box for producers. The Oscar winner told People in 2026 that after starring in it, she "couldn't get in a room to audition. I couldn't get on the list. They thought they already knew what I was. 'No, thanks. We don't want any of that.'"

In the wake of her career dip and with the goal to hone her craft, Field took classes at The Actors Studio, led by Lee Strasberg, who was famous for his Method acting technique. "Everybody used to come," Field shared. "It was packed. You couldn't get in." Nicholson was one of those actors at the classes, and while he was there, he was watching her work. The "Batman" star was reportedly so impressed with what he saw that he even referred to Field as "an undiscovered talent" to casting directors for the movie "Stay Hungry."