Why Sally Field Hates When People Use Her Most Famous Quote

Being associated with a famous quote is a real honor but it can be antagonizing when your words are misrepresented. Just ask Sally Field, whose acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 1985 Academy Awards has been praised and panned ever since. Field won her first Oscar five years prior, for "Norma Rae." Elated by this second win, for "Places in the Heart," the actor concluded her remarks by gushing, "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!" (via YouTube).

Unfortunately, her words almost immediately became altered in the public consciousness to: "You like me. You really, really like me," (via The Cut). Seemingly through repetition alone, this inaccurate version superseded Field's actual quote, and her intent was misconstrued, leaving critics to see her words as pompous or silly. Over and above her consternation at being incorrectly quoted, what really bugs Field is that her Oscars speech got distilled into a sound byte. As she confessed to Variety, in 2022, "Sometimes I want to punch them in the nose, but mostly because they don't ever say the context of what I said before."

The actor's entire speech includes Field discussing the difference between her two wins. Since the first experience was so overwhelming, Field wanted to relish the second time. In addition, after being in "The Flying Nun" and on a dating game show, part of Field's happiness that night came from being seen as a serious actor. "I've wanted more than anything to have your respect," she admitted just seconds before that now-infamous final line.