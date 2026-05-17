Ricki Lake's Hit Talk Show Left Other Daytime TV Icons Intimidated By Her Success

The 1980s and 90s were a golden age for daytime TV. Everyone was obsessed with Bo and Hope's romance on "Days of Our Lives," and cable TV reruns introduced a generation of latchkey kids to "Lassie" and "Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp." But the talk shows ruled the airwaves. The concept started in 1967 with "The Phil Donahue Show," a program that started in Dayton, Ohio, and caught on. By 1980, "Donahue" was airing across the country. In 1983, "Sally Jessy Raphael" proved that "Donahue" wasn't a fluke. Then came "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1986, and the floodgates opened.

"Geraldo" began in 1987, followed by "Jenny Jones," "Maury," "The Jerry Springer Show" and "The Montell Williams Show," which all debuted in 1991. Then, in 1993, Ricki Lake entered the daytime talk show arena. As Maury Povich admitted on his podcast, she "scared the s*** out of the rest of us."

Lake's rise to fame started in 1988 when she starred as Tracy Turnblad in John Waters' cult classic "Hairspray." When her show premiered, Lake was the youngest talk show host around, and she brought that youthful energy, along with a touch of Waters' patented subversive suburban feel, to the medium, and it worked. By 1994, Lake became the second biggest daytime talk show, just behind the juggernaut that was Oprah. Lake pulled in a younger audience by focusing on having younger guests and discussing issues that would catch the attention of Gen X with episodes like "I'm Gay, You're Gay... But You Give Gays a Bad Name" and bringing on popular musicians like Salt-N-Pepa, the Spice Girls, and ONYX. Her ability to capture the culture of the day made it almost impossible for the other hosts, most of whom were a decade or more older than Lake, to keep up.