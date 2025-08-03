Ricki Lake was a daytime TV mainstay throughout the '90s and early '00s. Her talk show "Ricki Lake" was a huge hit and garnered her a number of awards and Emmy nominations throughout its 11-season run. Fans of Lake likely also knew her from her film debut in the John Waters cult classic "Hairspray," in which she played Tracy Turnblad.

Lake's talk show wrapped in 2004, and while it was on the air, she also appeared on the series "The King of Queens" and in several more of Waters' films, including "Cecil B. Demented" and "A Dirty Shame." But once Lake was no longer on TV every afternoon, she seemed to have stepped out of the spotlight.

In fact, Lake has never stopped being busy since the end of her talk show, focusing her talents on producing documentaries, appearing on reality competition series, and using her celebrity platform to bring awareness to various issues she had dealt with herself. The mom of two continues to inspire fans, reaching out via social media and speaking about important topics with her signature candor and humor.

Read on to learn more about what happened to Ricki Lake.