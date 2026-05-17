What '60s Batman Star Julie Newmar Looks Like Now

Before Zoë Kravitz, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Halle Berry (who famously hated the role), there was Julie Newmar as Catwoman. Indeed, she was the very first actor to portray the iconic DC Comics femme fatale in live action, starring opposite the late Adam West in the first two seasons of the campy 1966 "Batman" TV show. Obviously, a lot has happened since then — both in terms of Catwoman's onscreen history and Julie Newmar's personal life, which has plenty of tragic details. Nevertheless, she's still going strong today.

At the time of writing, one of Newmar's most recent public appearances came at a Hollywood Show event in January 2026, where she headlined a 60th anniversary reunion featuring several major "Batman" cast members. After the fact, Newmar — who celebrated her 92nd birthday five months earlier, in August 2025 — took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing alongside fans she met at the event. The actor also reposted a pic she took with filmmaker Sam Irvin, who directed her in the 1994 space western film "Oblivion" and its 1996 sequel.

"To Julie Newmar, Thanks for everything! [...] I saw her today at the Hollywood Show in Burbank! She's forever faaaabulous at the feisty young age of 92!" Irvin wrote in the original Instagram caption. He also commented on Newmar's post, writing, "I love you madly, dahling! Soooooo much fun directing you in OBLIVION and BACKLASH: OBLIVION 2!"