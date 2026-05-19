Why Shirley MacLaine & Jack Nicholson Never Took Their Romance Off The Big Screen

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Shirley MacLaine, the former "Downton Abbey" guest star, has claimed to have loved and dated many famous men in both the entertainment and political worlds. But three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson was not someone MacLaine had a romance with. In 2024, MacLaine told People that she was never romantically interested in Nicholson. "I don't think he would've been my type to have an affair with anyway. I would laugh too much," she said. Nicholson seemingly did not publicly respond to MacLaine's comment.

The two stars played a romantic couple in the 1983 film "Terms of Endearment," which won them both an Oscar. It was the start of a years-long friendship. During the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award gala in 2012, Nicholson said about MacLaine, "You have a characteristic, in all seriousness, that's so valuable to an actor. And really, it's that you're — you are completely available and forthcoming while remaining a mystery." Meanwhile, MacLaine told USA Today in 2017 that she begs Nicholson to get a role in every film she auditions for. "I don't care what it is, I would do anything with him," she said at the time.