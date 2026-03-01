What We Know About Jack Nicholson's Six Kids
Beloved actor Jack Nicholson will forever be an icon due to his unforgettable contributions to cinema, thanks to films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Batman," and, of course, "The Shining," based on the great Stephen King book. Outside of his professional life, Jack is the father of six children — Jennifer Nicholson, Caleb Goddard, Honey Hollman, Ray Nicholson, Lorraine Nicholson, and Tessa Gourin. The "Easy Rider" star's adult children were born between 1963 and 1994, meaning there are large age gaps between many of them. Also, five out of Jack's six kids were born to different mothers.
While estranged from some of his children during their upbringings, Jack seems to be most frequently in the lives of Lorraine and Ray. While discussing his relationship with the two to AARP Magazine, Jack said he doesn't see himself as a good example for his kids to follow, but that he is somehow still able to give them good direction. "I surprise myself positively a lot of times, but I don't count on my own courage in advance," the "Five Easy Pieces" star said.
Nicholson added, "I'm not a role model as a person. I can sort of do it for my children, but I'm not particularly great at that part, either." Nonetheless, as he explained to Esquire, Nicholson seems to believe that being a father has made him whole. "[Children] give your life a resonance that it can't have without them," Jack stated. Here's everything we know about his progeny.
Jennifer Nicholson
Born on September 13, 1963, Jack Nicholson's oldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, is the child of actor Sandra Knight, who is the only woman that Jack ever married. Jennifer was an art history major in college, but decided to pursue the film industry. Jack's eldest daughter dipped her toes in acting, with a role in the 1994 thriller film "Inevitable Grace," as well as a cameo in "Wolf," starring her dad, that same year.
However, Jennifer made her true mark in the industry as a successful production designer. She also opened up her own clothing store and even had her own clothing line, as well. Some of her designs were worn by well-known celebrities, including acclaimed actor Angelica Houston, who was also romantically involved with Jack for over fifteen years.
Jennifer is divorced from "Hawaii Five-0" actor Mark Norfleet, and the two share two sons, Sean Norfleet and Duke Nicholson. Duke is an up-and-coming actor, following in his grandfather's footsteps. Born in 1999, he appeared in Jordan Peele's horror hit "Us."
Caleb Goddard
Jack Nicholson's second child, Caleb Goddard, was born on September 26, 1970. Goddard is the son of actor Susan Anspach, who appeared alongside Nicholson in the 1969 drama film, "Five Easy Pieces." Nicholson and Anspach were never publicly an item, and Nicholson initially denied being the father of her child. Anspach was still pregnant with Caleb when she married fellow actor Mark Goddard, who legally adopted her son.
While the three-time Oscar-winning actor may have publicly denied being Caleb's father, Caleb himself later claimed that Nicholson admitted to him in private that he believes they are father and son. In a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicholson said that he had rekindled his relationship with his once-estranged son, though he was still cagey about the paternity. "Caleb and I have been getting along beautifully now," the iconic performer said, adding, "Having said that, based on the legality — the extremely unpleasant litigious nature of most of my relationships there — I'm not really at liberty to say what I think about it."
As an adult, Caleb went on to become a United States diplomat. He attended college at Georgetown University and worked on film sets behind the scenes briefly before turning to broadcast journalism. In 2012, Nicholson's son became a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. State Department. The celebrity's son is married with two children.
Honey Hollman
Jack Nicholson was involved with several flings while dating A-lister Anjelica Houston for over a decade. One of these flings was with Winnie Hollman, a model from Denmark. Nicholson fathered a daughter with Winnie, Honey Hollman, who was born on January 26, 1982. Honey was raised in Denmark with her mother and has kept her relationship with her famous father very private.
Despite tabloids suggesting that Nicholson fathered a secret third child, Honey did not make her identity known to the public until she was in her 20s. While speaking with National Enquirer (via IMDB), Honey declared that she was never really estranged from her father, and started to frequently pay him visits in Los Angeles when she entered adulthood. "My dad's never been a stranger. When I was a kid, my mom took me to see him and when I got older I went on my own," Honey said. "I think we have a regular father/daughter relationship." Although Honey grew up believing Jack was her biological father, some reports suggest that her actual father is record producer Lou Adler, who dated her mom around the same time Jack did.
Honey dabbled in the film industry, acting in a few Danish productions, but opted not to follow in her father's footsteps as an actor, telling the National Enquirer, "I think it would be too hard, being judged on my background all the time." Honey, who is married and has three kids, posts pictures of her children on Instagram frequently. She also owns an organic plant-based shop.
Lorraine Nicholson
After having a fling with model and actor Rebecca Broussard, things officially ended with Jack Nicholson's long-term partner, Anjelica Houston. Following a tryst with the "Anger Management" star, Broussard quickly became pregnant with Jack's daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, who was born on April 16, 1990.
While her parents ended their relationship in 1994, Lorraine stayed very close to Jack throughout her childhood. The critically acclaimed actor was spotted attending sports games with his middle daughter when she was a child, and she even accompanied him to the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, just some aspects of Lorraine's lavish life.
Lorraine grew quite close to Jack's one-time partner, "Twin Peaks" star Lara Flynn Boyle, and wrote about the heartbreak she faced as a young girl when Boyle and her dad broke up after about five years of dating. In a Vanity Fair piece, Lorraine wrote, "For many girls, best friends are their first loves. They spend all their time together. Learn from each other. Protect each other. And when the time comes for boys to enter the picture — and a best friend's attention is split between them and another — it is their first great heartbreak," Lorraine continued. "When I was 9, my best friend was 30-year-old ingenue Lara Flynn Boyle."
As a young adult, Lorraine attended Brown University before diving into an acting career, most notably appearing in the 2011 biopic "Soul Surfer." Lorraine eventually took a backseat to acting and decided to pursue a career in directing instead, helming a music video for rock band Metric in 2018, as well as several short films.
Ray Nicholson
On February 20, 1992, Rebecca Broussard gave birth to her and Jack's son, Ray Nicholson. Similar to his only full sibling, Lorraine Nicholson, Ray also seemed to have a much closer-knit relationship with his celebrity dad than many of his half-siblings did. Jack and Ray frequently attended Los Angeles Lakers games together, with the father and son duo bonding over the basketball team.
Ray is the most prolific actor of Jack's kids, with the up-and-comer leaving an impact in the 2024 horror sequel, "Smile 2," as a character who haunts his past lover from beyond the grave. Ray's breakout turn in "Smile 2" has led to other leading roles for the young actor. The young son of Jack starred in two movies in 2025, "Borderline" and "Novocaine."
When asked if he learned to play a scary character from his dad while speaking with Deadline, Ray said, "I love him. He's my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that's how I learned to be a human being." Ray also disclosed in the same interview that his life was made happier because of his well-known father. "He's also my hero," Ray added. "I'm the luckiest kid in the world, that's all I would say about it."
Tessa Gourin
The year he split from Rebecca Broussard, Jack Nicholson became briefly involved with a food service worker named Jennine Gourin. On August 15, 1994, Jennine gave birth to a daughter, Tessa Gourin. Jack has never openly admitted to fathering the young woman, who is now a writer and influencer living in New York City, where she grew up.
Tessa wrote an article for Newsweek about the hardships of being Nicholson's biological daughter, but still growing up disadvantaged. In the piece, Tessa discusses how she would travel to Los Angeles to meet with Nicholson when she was a child in order to make her mom happy, but she always felt estranged and like her father had a cold attitude towards her, as opposed to his other kids.
"So many people have been forced to live with the pain of a parent's absence, famous or not," Tessa wrote. "But it makes it that much harder when that absent parent is actively in the lives of their other children, which is the case for me." Despite her almost nonexistent relationship with Jack and the tragic life details it's created, Tessa seems to be flourishing, and holds over 19k followers on Instagram.