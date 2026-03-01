What We Know About Jack Nicholson's Six Kids

Beloved actor Jack Nicholson will forever be an icon due to his unforgettable contributions to cinema, thanks to films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Batman," and, of course, "The Shining," based on the great Stephen King book. Outside of his professional life, Jack is the father of six children — Jennifer Nicholson, Caleb Goddard, Honey Hollman, Ray Nicholson, Lorraine Nicholson, and Tessa Gourin. The "Easy Rider" star's adult children were born between 1963 and 1994, meaning there are large age gaps between many of them. Also, five out of Jack's six kids were born to different mothers.

While estranged from some of his children during their upbringings, Jack seems to be most frequently in the lives of Lorraine and Ray. While discussing his relationship with the two to AARP Magazine, Jack said he doesn't see himself as a good example for his kids to follow, but that he is somehow still able to give them good direction. "I surprise myself positively a lot of times, but I don't count on my own courage in advance," the "Five Easy Pieces" star said.

Nicholson added, "I'm not a role model as a person. I can sort of do it for my children, but I'm not particularly great at that part, either." Nonetheless, as he explained to Esquire, Nicholson seems to believe that being a father has made him whole. "[Children] give your life a resonance that it can't have without them," Jack stated. Here's everything we know about his progeny.